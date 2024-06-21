Dearborn, Mich. – ACCESS, the largest Arab American non-profit organization in the country, will host its 10th Arab Health Summit, a unique scientific forum drawing health professionals from around the globe to Dearborn, Michigan. This year’s theme is Advancing Health Amidst Conflict and Crisis.



The summit is the only gathering in the country dedicated to deepening the understanding of the cultural and social factors influencing the health behaviors of Arab communities. This year, it will focus on both physical and mental health conditions, especially during periods of turmoil. The summit aims to raise awareness and address the pressing health issues impacting Arab Americans in these challenging times.



The summit’s speaker lineup features an impressive array of public health professionals, academics, scholars, policymakers, and more. Keynote speakers include Mayor of Dearborn Abdullah H. Hammoud, Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Dr. Mads Gilbert, Dr. Rima Afifi, Dr. Joseph Kolars, Dr. Ali Khan, and Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah. Registration is now open.



Speakers and panelists will address a wide range of topics, including substance use disorder, maternal and child health, health equity, immigrant and refugee health, behavioral health, health in conflict and crisis, environmental health, sexual and reproductive health, non-communicable diseases, and more.



"The Arab Health Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together researchers, academic, health and public health leaders from around the globe to address local and global health issues of Arabs during conflict and times of crisis,” said Mona Makki, Director of the ACCESS Community Health and Research Center and Arab Health Summit Chair.



The three-day agenda, full lineup of speakers, and more is available on the Arab Health Summit website,

https://whova.com/web/VNtgRuLeHOKJhkbR0WHsES0yxS2z5-LpzwzeU7MxXOg%3D/.



Early bird registration is open until Sept. 1, with special pricing for students and the option to add continuing medical education and continuing education unit credits.



About ACCESS

Grounded in a grassroots commitment to empowerment, ACCESS is the largest Arab American

community nonprofit in the U.S., with a 52-year history of nonprofit excellence. Guided by our vision of a just and equitable society, with the full participation of Arab Americans, we empower communities in Southeast Michigan to improve their economic, social and cultural well-being through an extensive network of health, education, employment and social services programming. Our mission extends nationally through our highly esteemed institutions the Arab American National Museum (AANM),



the Center for Arab American Philanthropy (CAAP) and The National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC)—which are focused on making an impact through advocacy, the arts and philanthropy. For more information, visithttps://www.accesscommunity.org/.

Contact:

Thatyana Magnavita – Deputy Director of Communications & Marketing

Nicholas Roberts – Communications Specialist

313-842-6762 | communications@accesscommunity.org