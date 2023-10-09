Dubai, UAE: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will take part in the 2023 World Investment Forum. Taking place at ADNEC on 16-20 October 2023, the global platform for investment and development aims to address key investment challenges caused by today’s multiple global crises ahead of global talks on climate change at COP28.

Organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a permanent intergovernmental body established by the United Nations, the event, themed "Investing in Sustainable Development," centres on the promotion of climate finance and investment. ACCA, as an integral participant in this global convention, will actively engage in a series of key events throughout the week aimed at advancing sustainability reporting and public sector investment.

Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA in the Middle East, said: "Our presence at the World Investment Forum underscores ACCA's commitment to global sustainability and financial responsibility. This forum provides an unparalleled platform for us to engage with other industry leaders, share our insights, and contribute meaningfully to the global conversation on sustainable investment. The UAE, with its progressive vision and commitment to sustainable development, makes for the perfect backdrop for these critical discussions."

The week-long event will see ACCA leading and participating in various sessions, including:

Monday 16 October | 13:30-15:15 |ADNEC – Hall 4 Room 11

Symposium on Developing Public Sector Sustainability Reporting Standards

In partnership with ACCA, the symposium will address capacity gaps to ensure rapid adoption and implementation of sustainability reporting in the public sector globally and demonstrate the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board’s (IPSASB) approach towards developing standards in bridging climate-related information gaps to ensure informed policymaking and sustainable allocation of public funds.

During the session, ACCA will reveal the results of a study on public sector sustainability reporting and assurance, done in partnership with the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), a not-for profit, autonomous implementing body mandated to support Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in developing countries to sustainably enhance their performance and capacity.

More information on the session is available here: https://worldinvestmentforum.unctad.org/session/symposium-developing-public-sector-sustainability-reporting-standards

Tuesday 17 October 2023 | 15:00-17:00| ADNEC – Hall 2 Room 4

Delivering Public Sector Investment for Sustainable Development

In partnership with ACCA, the UNCTAD will host a conference about improving public sector investment management to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive investments in climate mitigation and adaptation. The event will see keynote speeches from the Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) and World Bank, and provide an overview of global trends in public investment management performance, insights from global experts, and examples of good practices in aligning public investment to the SDGs.

More information about the event is available here: https://worldinvestmentforum.unctad.org/session/delivering-public-sector-investment-sustainable-development

“ACCA's participation at the event demonstrates our broader commitment to lead on public sector sustainability reporting and assurance, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the accountancy profession,” adds Fazeela.

In addition to these events, ACCA will produce white paper summaries with outputs to be presented at COP28.

