Dubai – A new academic year is officially underway at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) as postgraduates arrive for class, complementing the significant intake of international undergraduate talent that began earlier and an array of medical and dental interns. The 2023-2024 cohort of new students hails from 45 countries, with 80% being females.

As the academic arm of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, all learners at MBRU will each receive hands-on training in their respective disciplines, working alongside seasoned professionals at Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s medical and dental facilities, including Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Latifa Women and Children Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, and other ambulatory healthcare centers.

Dr. Laila AlSuwaidi, Dean of Student Affairs at MBRU, welcomed new and returning students for the academic year 2023-2024. In her address, Dr. AlSuwaidi emphasized the foundational principles that will guide them throughout their studies and patient-centered care. These principles include the importance of personal and professional growth, effective time management, high level of resilience, fostering meaningful friendships, and actively engaging with the community.

Over the past two weeks, learners have participated in comprehensive orientation sessions that allow them to explore the campus, make cultural connections, gain insights into the various programs, immerse themselves in MBRU culture, and familiarise themselves with the advanced resources available at the university.