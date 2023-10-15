AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office the Eastern Amman Industrial Investors Association Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Mohammed Al-Saudi, to discuss means of cooperation between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) and the Association in building youth capacities.

During the meeting, the two parties focused on the importance of organizing and holding training and awareness-raising programs that effectively serve youth and enrich the necessary skills to meet labor market requirements and needs.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh pointed to the Association’s efforts in supporting and developing the activities of the investors and industrialists in East Amman, not to mention its integrative role with the various institutions involved with investors and industrialists’ affairs. He also stressed the importance of such entities in serving the future of industry in Jordan.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh continued by calling for exerting more efforts that would serve the industrial sector which the youth try to enter, especially in light of the knowledge transformation in the world, that requires industries and innovations to keep pace with the requirements of the new knowledge world.

For his part, Mr. Al-Saudi expressed his pride and appreciation for Abu-Ghazaleh's efforts and the accomplishments globally, especially in serving the local community and youth. He further highlighted Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s tireless work in the corporate social responsibility provided through TAG-KF.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties agreed on organizing a panel session that discusses the reality of the industrial sector in Jordan, and mechanisms to overcome the challenges that hinder its progress.

The meeting was attended by the Association’s Business Development Consultant, Mr. Ala’a Nasser Al-Din Al-Mughrabi, a member of the TAG-KF’s Board of Trustees