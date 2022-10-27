AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform for Youth (TAG.Global Digital Platform), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed with the Xeed Middle East Data Classification Services Center, an agreement for cooperation in training on employability skills.

The agreement aims to cooperate in organizing and holding a digital training program on “Employability Skills”, that addresses a wide range of topics and skills through TAG.Global Digital Platform to develop trainees’ employment skills. Subsequently, trainees' performance would be evaluated through an exclusive recruitment-testing tool.

TAG.Global Digital Platform Executive Director, Mr. Zaid Al-Majali, stated that the Platform aims to professionally build capacities of young people to successfully compete in the labor market through specialized programs, as well as to develop their practical experience in various fields.

Mr. Al-Majali further said that the Platform would offer an array of specialized online courses divided into different levels and stages. He added that a group of the best experts and certified trainers will manage and lead this interactive multimedia-supported Platform, equipped with cutting-edge interactive tools and innovative e-learning methods in order to enhance every aspect of the training experience.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform for Youth (TAG.Global Digital Platform) provides comprehensive professional training solutions in over 20 sectors and through more than 500 training programs. It also offers contractual programs tailored to the training needs of every institution.

Xeed Global has extensive experience in delivering employability skills and career development training globally, alongside its international partners who collectively share over 200 years of professional experience.

