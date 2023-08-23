AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and “IDHAL, Jordanian Solar Energy Solutions”, have signed a cooperation agreement that aims at exchanging scientific and practical expertise and knowledge in the solar energy field.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Eng. Mohannad Ajarmeh, IDHAL general manager.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in such a partnership that would positively impact the use of solar energy systems at local and regional levels. He expressed his firm belief in the necessity of moving towards solar energy that benefits the citizens, the and the country’s economy, noting that TAG.Global has been using its own solar energy system for more than 5 years.

For his part Eng. Ajarmeh stressed the Company’s great confidence in TAG.Global, which is distinguished for its presence and outstanding successes worldwide, as well as its invaluable, and exceptional expertise and competencies in various fields. He added that collaboration with TAG.Global would concentrate on providing solar energy projects, where TAG.Global will serve as the projects’ consulting and administrative body, while IDHAL will be the technical body due to both sides experience in their respective fields.

The memorandum also calls for enhancing cooperation between the two sides in solar energy-related areas, in addition to launching digital awareness and promotion campaigns for all entities that seek to become solar powered.