AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a cooperation agreement with the Military Credit Fund (MCF) to enable the comrades-in-arms and retired personnel from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army and all security apparatus to purchase TAGTech technological devices in installments with (0%) interest rate.

The agreement was signed as a token of respect and gratitude of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, to members of the security apparatus, military and retired personnel, who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the homeland and its people, and enjoy special care from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

According to the signed agreement, military personnel and retired members of the Armed Forces and security apparatus will be able to purchase TAGTech state-of-the-art devices at cash price in easy installments, by visiting the TAGTech showrooms.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) is one of the pioneering initiatives of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh who successfully transformed his vision into a reality; manufacturing and producing high-quality laptops, tablets, and smartphones that outperform those of global brands, at competitive and affordable prices by experienced Arab professionals.

TAGTech is considered the first company of its kind that manufactures technological products, which reached so far up so far to 20 different products including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with a one-year warranty.

The Military Credit Fund (MCF) has recently launched a program of commercial and service promotions in cooperation with the private sector under the umbrella of the “Comrades-in-Arms” program supported by His Majesty King Abdullah II and under the direct supervision of HRH the Crown Prince, where the ‘installments at cash price’ program was introduced to enable working and retired comrades-in-arms to pay their purchases in installments .