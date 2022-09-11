CAIRO - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has met with the Chief Executive Director of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Counselor Mohamed Abdel-Wahab to discuss prospects of cooperation towards enhancing Egypt’s investment environment, by overcoming any existing obstacles so that new channels can be opened in the Egyptian market.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that the Egyptian market is promising, pointing to the necessity of paying attention to industries, especially the technological industry in light of the current global conditions and in anticipation of any new developments that could happen in the world.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further expressed his full support for the Egyptian economy, praising the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and his efforts in promoting economic growth and supporting investors.

For his part, Counselor Abdel-Wahab welcomed Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh's guidance and proposals, especially those concerning facilitating the inauguration of regional offices for multinational corporations in Egypt as supported by the law. That is in addition to taking into consideration the ‘investment in knowledge’, considering it is a new type of investment that has great prospects in the future.