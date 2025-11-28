Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Honeywell have launched a joint initiative to develop quantum-secure satellite communication systems designed to protect sensitive information across global networks.

As quantum computing capabilities continue to evolve, traditional encryption methods are coming under increasing pressure. Quantum key distribution (QKD) offers a future-proof solution by using the quantum properties of light to generate encryption keys that are inherently immune to interception and secure against emerging computing threats.

Under this collaboration, Honeywell’s ‘QKDSat’ platform will be integrated with TII’s ground-based infrastructure – the Abu Dhabi Quantum Optical Ground Station (ADQOGS) to establish and test end-to-end QKD links between satellites and terrestrial quantum networks. The initiative represents a key step toward building quantum-resilient communication infrastructure capable of safeguarding critical data for government, security, and commercial applications.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said: “This collaboration is a significant step toward building global quantum-secure networks in the UAE and beyond. It brings together Honeywell’s track record in aerospace innovation and TII’s expertise in quantum technologies to address one of the most pressing challenges of the digital era: how we protect our most critical information in a quantum-powered future.”

Lisa Napolitano, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies said: “Turning quantum science into operational capability requires proven space engineering. Honeywell’s heritage in secure satellite systems allows us to take these concepts from laboratory testing to real-world missions. Teaming up with TII ensures that together we’re advancing technologies that can deliver trusted, quantum-secure communications on a global scale.”

Developed and operated by TII, ADQOGS is a versatile optical ground station designed to support a range of satellite-based quantum communication experiments – methods used to encode information onto particles of light so they can transmit encryption keys securely between space and Earth. Its integration with Honeywell’s QKDSat platform will allow experts to test and validate quantum-backed encryption methods under realistic satellite operating conditions, demonstrating long-distance QKD links and overcoming the distance limitations of fiber-based quantum networks - opening the door to truly global quantum communication that is not constrained by terrestrial infrastructure.

The collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to developing trusted, quantum-secure communication systems, and highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role in shaping the future of global cybersecurity innovation.

For more information about ADQOGS, visit https://www.tii.ae/publications/adqogs-versatile-optical-ground-station-satellite-based-quantum-key-distribution.

For more information about QKDSat, visit https://aerospace.honeywell.com/us/en/products-and-services/product/services/quantum

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About Honeywell Aerospace:

Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and in many terrestrial systems. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity, thermal, power and actuation systems, and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit aerospace.honeywell.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace Technologies on LinkedIn.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

