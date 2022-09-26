The delegation included representatives of leading entities from Abu Dhabi and witnessed the participation of ADGM, ADIO, Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund

Abu Dhabi, UAE: An official delegation from Abu Dhabi attended the International Private Equity Market (IPEM) 2022, in Cannes, France between 20th and 22nd September 2022. Leading entities from Abu Dhabi were part of the delegation, including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.

Being one of the tops and largest private capital marketplace gatherings, IPEM represented a solid and credible platform to showcase Abu Dhabi’s world-class ecosystem and attractive framework to key industry players in the Private Equity, Venture Capital, Hedge Fund and other financial sectors.

On the first day of the IPEM functions, the Abu Dhabi delegation organised a workshop to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as an investment hub, highlighting the limitless opportunities present in the UAE’s capital emirate for global businesses. The workshop elaborated on various existing and upcoming investment opportunities for established global businesses, SMEs and start-ups, especially within ADGM’s financial ecosystem through interesting sessions and panel discussions. It was attended by asset managers, advisors, and investment bankers, among others

On this occasion, Arvind Ramamurthy the Chief of Markets at Abu Dhabi Global Market, said, “We are pleased to be a part of IPEM, the largest European private capital conference and proud to represent Abu Dhabi on this international platform. Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure and safe investment environment make it an attractive destination for businesses looking to establish in a new market.”

When talking about ADGM he said, “ADGM has built one of the most comprehensive, robust and vibrant financial ecosystems that stands out with its progressive regulatory framework and ever-growing community of global entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors and accelerators. ADGM has been the preferred business and investment destination for thousands of brands and global companies and will continue to grow exponentially because of its strategic advantage as a global investment hub and cutting-edge financial ecosystem.

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi has emerged as a top business destination for companies from around the world. We are home to a large and thriving community of businesses benefiting from the emirate’s enabling regulations, established infrastructure and unmatched support as they pursue growth opportunities from the emirate. As the government entity supporting private sector investment in Abu Dhabi, ADIO and the wider ecosystem are committed to providing incoming businesses and investors with 360-degree support and connecting them to relevant opportunities to supercharge their growth.”

IPEM 2022 witnessed 4000+ delegates from 50 countries and 1700 different companies from across the globe including 600 Limited Partners (LPs), 550 General Partners (GPs) and over 400 advisors and business services.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

