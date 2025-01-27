Customer demand drives significant capacity increase to Northern Italy

Celebration fares start from AED 398 one-way when booking a return ticket

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways today announced a significant expansion of its Italian network with the addition of a third daily flight to Milan, starting 1 November 2025. The new frequency delivers greater choice and flexibility between Abu Dhabi and Italy's style capital, responding to increasing customer demand.

"With our morning, afternoon and evening departures from Abu Dhabi and sensational value fares, our triple-daily Milan flights serve up perfect timings for guests travelling in both directions," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. "This enhanced schedule gives travellers more options to explore Abu Dhabi and connect to our growing global network, while strengthening vital links between two dynamic cities."

The combined triple-daily service will see Etihad offer 12,600 seats per week between Abu Dhabi and Milan, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of almost 115 per cent. The schedule is carefully designed to maximise convenience for both business and leisure travellers.

The services will operate on Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A321LR aircraft from Etihad's modern fleet. The A321LR, Etihad's latest fleet addition, offers a premium boutique experience with its innovative cabin design and latest comfort features. All guests enjoy award-winning service with complimentary Wi-Fly chat packages for Etihad Guest members, and the option to purchase full Surf packages with unlimited data for the duration of their flight.

To celebrate the expansion, Etihad is launching a three-day sale from 27-29 January, with special Economy return fares from Abu Dhabi to Milan. For travel between 01 June and 30 November 2025, fares start from AED 398 one-way as part of a return journey, available at etihad.com.

Milan captivates visitors with its perfect blend of historic grandeur and contemporary innovation. From the magnificent Duomo cathedral to the cutting-edge design districts, from high-end fashion boutiques to artisanal workshops, the city offers endless discoveries. World-class shopping at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, avant-garde art exhibitions, and the city's renowned culinary scene make every visit memorable.

For more information and flight bookings, please visit etihad.com.

New flight schedule (effective 1 November 2025)

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY81 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Milan Malpensa 06:40 Daily B777 EY82 Milan Malpensa 09:55 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Daily B777 EY79 Abu Dhabi 14:25 Milan Malpensa 18:20 Daily B777 EY80 Milan Malpensa 21:50 Abu Dhabi 06:55 (+1) Daily B777

Additional flight

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 0087 Abu Dhabi 09:10 Milan Malpensa 13:15 Daily A321LR EY 0088 Milan Malpensa 15:10 Abu Dhabi 00:25 Daily A321LR

Special Economy Class Fares

Origin Destination One-way fares in AED with

return ticket required starting from Abu Dhabi Milan AED 398 including taxes

For travel between 01 June and 30 November 2025, excluding July and August.

All travel is subject to Etihad’s Conditions of Carriage.

-Ends-

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae