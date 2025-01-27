PHOTO
- Customer demand drives significant capacity increase to Northern Italy
- Celebration fares start from AED 398 one-way when booking a return ticket
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways today announced a significant expansion of its Italian network with the addition of a third daily flight to Milan, starting 1 November 2025. The new frequency delivers greater choice and flexibility between Abu Dhabi and Italy's style capital, responding to increasing customer demand.
"With our morning, afternoon and evening departures from Abu Dhabi and sensational value fares, our triple-daily Milan flights serve up perfect timings for guests travelling in both directions," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. "This enhanced schedule gives travellers more options to explore Abu Dhabi and connect to our growing global network, while strengthening vital links between two dynamic cities."
The combined triple-daily service will see Etihad offer 12,600 seats per week between Abu Dhabi and Milan, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of almost 115 per cent. The schedule is carefully designed to maximise convenience for both business and leisure travellers.
The services will operate on Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A321LR aircraft from Etihad's modern fleet. The A321LR, Etihad's latest fleet addition, offers a premium boutique experience with its innovative cabin design and latest comfort features. All guests enjoy award-winning service with complimentary Wi-Fly chat packages for Etihad Guest members, and the option to purchase full Surf packages with unlimited data for the duration of their flight.
To celebrate the expansion, Etihad is launching a three-day sale from 27-29 January, with special Economy return fares from Abu Dhabi to Milan. For travel between 01 June and 30 November 2025, fares start from AED 398 one-way as part of a return journey, available at etihad.com.
Milan captivates visitors with its perfect blend of historic grandeur and contemporary innovation. From the magnificent Duomo cathedral to the cutting-edge design districts, from high-end fashion boutiques to artisanal workshops, the city offers endless discoveries. World-class shopping at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, avant-garde art exhibitions, and the city's renowned culinary scene make every visit memorable.
For more information and flight bookings, please visit etihad.com.
New flight schedule (effective 1 November 2025)
|
Flight Number
|
Departure Airport
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Airport
|
Arrival Time
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
EY81
|
Abu Dhabi
|
02:45
|
Milan Malpensa
|
06:40
|
Daily
|
B777
|
EY82
|
Milan Malpensa
|
09:55
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:00
|
Daily
|
B777
|
EY79
|
Abu Dhabi
|
14:25
|
Milan Malpensa
|
18:20
|
Daily
|
B777
|
EY80
|
Milan Malpensa
|
21:50
|
Abu Dhabi
|
06:55 (+1)
|
Daily
|
B777
Additional flight
|
Flight Number
|
Departure Airport
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Airport
|
Arrival Time
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
EY 0087
|
Abu Dhabi
|
09:10
|
Milan Malpensa
|
13:15
|
Daily
|
A321LR
|
EY 0088
|
Milan Malpensa
|
15:10
|
Abu Dhabi
|
00:25
|
Daily
|
A321LR
Special Economy Class Fares
|
Origin
|
Destination
|
One-way fares in AED with
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Milan
|
AED 398 including taxes
For travel between 01 June and 30 November 2025, excluding July and August.
All travel is subject to Etihad’s Conditions of Carriage.
