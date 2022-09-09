Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Corniche Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), will once again welcome medical experts from across the globe to its annual conference. The latest edition of the Corniche Hospital International Conference: Updates in Women’s Health and Perinatal Medicine, will be held virtually on September 10-11, and expects to welcome over 3,000 participants.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the conference will include five parallel specialty tracks relating to obstetrics, gynecology, anesthesia, fetal medicine, neonatology, fertility, obstetric medicine and midwifery.

Dr. Saleema Wani, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Academic Officer at Corniche Hospital said: “The two-day conference will feature some of the world-class experts in their fields. Through the conference, we hope to raise the standards of practice and consider ways towards better care for women & newborn in the region.”

Corniche Hospital continues to support its legacy as the leading and most trusted tertiary hospital for women and new-born care in Abu Dhabi, having helped to deliver over 300,000 babies since it was founded in 1977.

Dr Stella Madeya Mwenechanya, Consultant, Division Chief, and Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Corniche Hospital, said: “We are thrilled to bring this conference back to the industry, and warmly welcome our delegates who are joining us virtually.”

Dr. Stella’s presentation at the conference will focus on how Corniche Hospital saves babies’ lives and reduces stillbirths. Between 2020 and 2021, the hospital implemented an intensive training program aligned with the Growth Assessment Protocol (GAP) using customized fetal growth charts to identify babies at risk of being stillborn due to their small size or placenta problems.

This resulted in a significant increase in antenatal detection of babies that were small for their gestational age, ensuring they were safely delivered. During the same period, stillbirth rates at the hospital dropped by at least 40 percent.

Dr Soha Ahmed Said, Consultant, Chair of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Corniche Hospital, said: “This conference further reinforces the role that Corniche Hospital plays as a leading hospital for women and newborns by offering a comprehensive care during pregnancy and labor, and having specialized and dedicated clinics to handle high-risk pregnancies, recurrent miscarriage, and support soon-to-be mothers who have existing illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and more.

“The gynaecological presentations at the conference ensure that our doctors will continue to provide the best evidence-based care for our patients with relevant issues.”, said Dr Jed Hawe, Consultant Gynecologist, Minimal Access Surgeon & Chief of Gynecology at Corniche Hospital, continuing, he added: “Corniche Hospital is accredited as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology and Endometriosis Care, and our team of expert consultants have international accreditations and a wealth of experience and expertise in advanced care and management of gynaecological and uro-gynaecological conditions.”

Dr Akuma Oti Akuma, Chair of Department (Neonatology) and his team will through this conference share cutting-edge advances in the management of various aspects of tertiary Neonatal Intensive care (NICU). Commenting on the conference, he said: “Corniche Hospital remains the premier and referral Level III NICU reputed for providing high quality Medical, Surgical and Cardiac Neonatal care to babies born in UAE and beyond. Our 64-cot unit and internationally trained Doctors and nurses has given us the capacity to manage critically ill new-borns and those born at the limits of viability. We hope to continue to advance the frontiers of our speciality in the years ahead within the region”.

Through the hospital’s recent renovations, patients continue to receive the latest treatments and enhanced experiences, with state-of–the-art clinics and equipment in fetal medicine, fertility and aesthetic gynecology.