Since its initial launch in Dubai, more than 200 tonnes of CO2e have been offset from the atmosphere in under 3 months, which is equivalent to driving more than 40 times around the world (at the 0º equator line)*.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: CarbonSifr, a pioneering climate-tech company in the Middle East, and Careem Rides, facilitating everyday reliable and convenient commuting options for the region through the Careem app, are announcing on Earth Day the availability of Careem’s Eco-friendly car type in Abu Dhabi.

Launched During COP28 in Dubai, the Eco-friendly car type through the Careem app has already offset more than 200,000 kg of CO2e from the atmosphere since its launch*. Building on this promising start, the Eco-Friendly car type is now available in Abu Dhabi, allowing Careem users in the capital to contribute to vital carbon removal efforts.

Onur Elgun, CEO and Co-founder at CarbonSifr commented: "We are thrilled with the results of our partnership with Careem to date. Witnessing the enthusiastic customer response to the Eco-friendly car type is truly inspiring. Expanding our initiative to Abu Dhabi is the natural next step in our journey to integrate sustainable practices into everyday activities.

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Al Asmar, GM of Careem Rides in UAE, Jordan, Kuwait & Morocco, said: "This initiative comes as part of our ongoing efforts to bring a positive impact to the communities that we are part of. Customers have shown a remarkable willingness to play their part, and their support to date has been crucial in achieving these milestones. Abu Dhabi residents are now able to book their everyday commutes using the Eco-friendly car type and contribute to efforts to offset the carbon footprint of their trips through nature-based projects.”

The success of the ‘Eco-friendly’ car type highlights the potential for technology and innovation to mitigate environmental change and reflects the growing demand among consumers for products and services that enable them to make a positive impact in their everyday lives. By bringing this service to the capital, CarbonSifr, and Careem Rides are set to further their impact, contributing to the UAE's broader climate goals and the global effort to combat climate change.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions like the ‘Eco-friendly’ car type on the Careem app, CarbonSifr continues to lead the way in integrating climate action into daily life, demonstrating the significant role that businesses can play in advancing sustainability and environmental conservation in the Middle East and beyond.

-Ends-