Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reinforcing its global standing and commitment to educational excellence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concluded its participation at Najah Abu Dhabi 2025, one of the region’s leading higher education exhibitions, held from 19 to 21 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Ranked among the Top 250 universities globally and among the Top 3 in the UAE, ADU welcomed a wide group of students and parents to its stand, eager to explore its portfolio of over 65 programs. The university showcased its latest innovations and academic achievements, reaffirming its leadership in higher education and its first-place ranking for teaching pillar, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

A key highlight was ADU’s collaboration with Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming), featuring the interactive VR experience “A Hunter’s Journey.” The activation, which drew strong interest from visitors, spotlighted ADU’s Bachelor of Arts in Video Game Design and its growing focus on creativity, technology, and digital innovation.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “at Abu Dhabi University, we place great importance on connecting directly with students and parents to understand their aspirations and help them make informed academic choices. Najah Abu Dhabi continues to be a valuable platform that allows us to engage with aspiring students and families. This year’s participation reflected ADU’s forward-looking vision and our ongoing commitment to innovation in education. Our collaboration with AD Gaming demonstrates how we are bridging creativity and technology to prepare students for future-ready careers.”

ADU was among the few universities selected to participate in Najah’s newly launched ‘Innovation Zone’, showcasing four innovative interdisciplinary projects that underscored its leadership in innovation, creativity, and educational technology.

ADU also hosted a seminar titled “Choosing a Career in the Creative Industries,” led by Dr. Wissam Mouawad, Assistant Professor of Media Production at Abu Dhabi University, where students explored emerging career pathways in game design, film, animation, and media.

ADU’s booth also featured interactive activities, scholarships information, and a raffle draw, giving visitors a closer look at ADU’s vibrant campus life and future-focused learning environment.

Year after year, Abu Dhabi University’s active presence at Najah Abu Dhabi underscores its role as a global hub for innovation and academic excellence, empowering the next generation of leaders, creators, and changemakers.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2025 Global University Employability Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

