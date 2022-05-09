ADUi aims to contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s innovation agenda

Abu Dhabi University appointed Dr. Alberto Peralta as the Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the lead for its innovation strategy

The Strategy builds on research to empower aspiring and seasoned innovators as they pursue new ways to create, deliver and capture value for a more sustainable and inclusive world

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the theme of “powering a more sustainable world”, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) refreshes its innovation strategy titled Abu Dhabi University Innovate (ADUi). ADUi is focused on three main pillars including innovation, research and incubation which will serve as the engine for the advancement of innovation and entrepreneurship education in the UAE. Since its inception, ADU has focused on maximizing its innovation efforts to provide students, faculty and the wider UAE community with sustainable and inclusive solutions to overcome challenges and innovate.

Additionally, ADU announced the appointment of Dr. Alberto Peralta as the new Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship as well as the lead for ADUi. In his new role, Dr. Peralta will look after advancing the institutional innovation strategy for internal and external stakeholders at ADU. Dr. Peralta brings vast expertise and an impressive record in research on innovation across both the public and private sectors. His expertise in sustainable entrepreneurship and social innovation will enable ADU to be at the forefront of entrepreneurial engagement within Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the entire MENA region.

ADUi marks a new chapter for the University, which in recent years has focused successfully on encouraging student entrepreneurs to launch their own start-ups. The new initiative aims to provide not only students, but faculty, staff, alumni and external stakeholders with a platform to explore creative business opportunities, both within their respective sectors and across the economy at large.

ADUi will provide a “safe zone” for discovery, testing and controlled risk-taking that will afford optimum opportunities for the success of creative minds. The Strategy builds on the university-based research to empower both aspiring as well as seasoned innovators to pursue new ways to conceptualize, manifest and deliver product-value for a more sustainable and inclusive world.

Curating a creative entrepreneurial ecosystem for students and for ADU’s internal and external communities, ADUi will prepare innovators to adapt, thrive, and lead in innovation and entrepreneurial roles with established companies, government entities, social ventures as well as start-ups and spin-offs. In the coming months, the ADUi strategy will roll out a series of initiatives focused on supporting students, faculty, staff and the wider community through cultivating an inclusive environment of collaboration, shared understanding, connections and impact.

Dr. Peralta said: “I am thrilled to have joined the ADU family to contribute to its innovation strategy that seeks to optimize the impact of innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE. I look forward to building on the many achievements of ADU and working hand in hand with my fellow colleagues, students and wider community to elevate the overall academic journey. The UAE has been strategizing and working tirelessly towards a more sustainable world through integrating innovation and empowering the youth to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

He added: “ADUi embodies the values of excellence, collaboration, innovation and relevance - which will contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s innovation strategy through tackling sustainable and inclusive research, innovation, and incubation strategies.”

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented: “As an institution, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to providing our students, faculty and the wider group of stakeholders with a fertile ground to foster innovation across every dimension of their studies and research. Our innovation strategy will be a driving force to challenge students to employ creativity and condition them with an entrepreneurial mindset that will undoubtedly prepare them for their future careers.”

ADUi combines a personalized approach with lessons learned from successful innovators and entrepreneurs through researching and promoting evidence-based practices. The initiatives within ADUi include programs, stand-alone events and relevant opportunities which will be accessible and available to all students, faculty and staff, and will include ADU communities of reference.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

SFarrah@webershandwick.com