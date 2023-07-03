ADU maintains its ranking among the top five universities in the international faculty category

In reflection of its continuous efforts to advance research among students and faculty, ADU improved remarkably in the citations per faculty indicator score in comparison to last year’s cycle

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been named as one of the world’s top universities, according to the twentieth edition of the world’s most-consulted university rankings. Reinforcing its position as a leading academic institution, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally and seventh in the UAE according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released by the global higher education rankings agency QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The University has risen in the ranks by more than 100 spots compared to the previous year, reaching the highest-tier rank since 2014.

According to the latest ranking, ADU witnessed a remarkable improvement in scores in multiple categories including the Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and International Students categories. Once again, ADU maintains its global ranking among the top 5 universities in the International Faculty category.

In reflection of its growing contribution to research globally, ADU achieved a historic 57% improvement in citations per faculty, along with a 75% increase in citation count for this cycle.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to once again be recognized by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2024. This acknowledgment is a testament to ADU’s ongoing efforts in enhancing its offering for students, researchers, and faculty members. We are proud to receive this recognition as we continue to deliver world-class education in line with international standards and best practices. At ADU, we are committed to providing a cutting-edge and internationally accredited academic programs to students while equipping them with the required skills and resources in order to excel in their future careers.”

In reflection of the University’s academic excellence, ADU continues to roll out competitive and accredited programs, in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda and top global rankings, while receiving international recognition for its renowned curriculars, innovative learning environment and world-class education. Since its founding in 2003, ADU has graduated successive cohorts who have gone on to become leaders and influencers across sectors and industries.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development. The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the ranking and to reflect the growth in data availability and changing priorities of students and society at large over the past two decades, QS has implemented the largest methodological enhancement since its inception, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network, and adjusting the weighting of some existing indicators, namely Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and among the top three universities in the UAE and holds the number one position in the teaching pillar according to the Times Higher Rankings (THE). Translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research, ADU ranks second in the UAE and 264th globally for its research influence and citations. Parallelly, the University comes in the 59th place in the prestigious. ADU has been ranked second regionally and 14th globally for Highest Proportion of International Students as per THE Ranking.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the university serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The university is home to five colleges including Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business (ranked number one in the UAE and among the elite 151-175 academic institutions in the world for business and economics), Engineering, Health Sciences, and Law, offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Renowned for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, ADU's graduates are highly employable, ranking first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

ADU empowers its faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The university maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations. ADU ranks second in the UAE and ten globally for international outlook according to the THE Rankings.

With institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 THE rankings with a star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is recognized as one of the top three universities in the UAE for prestigious accreditations at the institutional, college, or subject level.

