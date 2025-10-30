Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is set to participate as the academic partner for Young Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, taking place from 3 to 6 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The participation reflects ADU’s continued commitment to empowering youth, advancing sustainability, and preparing future innovators to lead the global energy transition and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.

Under the umbrella of ADU Innovate, the university’s innovation hub dedicated to fostering community-driven and industry-aligned solutions, ADU’s College of Engineering will showcase a range of cutting-edge student projects, including the Bionic AI Dog, Mars Rover, and a working desalination micro-plant. Each project demonstrates the creativity and technical excellence of ADU’s engineering students while addressing critical challenges in sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

As part of this year’s activities, ADU recently organized a field visit for school students, offering hands-on exposure to the energy industry and inspiring early interest in STEM careers. More than 30 students from College of Engineering are volunteering throughout Young ADIPEC, gaining hands-on experience and supporting engagement activities that reflect ADU’s ethos of community contribution.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are pleased to serve once again as the Academic Partner for Young ADIPEC 2025, an initiative that perfectly aligns with ADU’s mission to empower and inspire youth. This collaboration highlights the creativity, ambition, and purpose-driven mindset of our students, who are eager to address some of the world’s most pressing energy and sustainability challenges. Through platforms like this, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry while nurturing innovators who will lead the UAE’s transition to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

Highlighting the University’s academic leadership, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, will join a high-level panel discussion titled “Next-Gen Thinking: Empowering the Energy Leaders of Tomorrow” alongside senior representatives from ADNOC, Weatherford, and the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. Meanwhile, Dr. Loannis, a faculty member at ADU’s College of Engineering, will serve on the jury panel evaluating student innovation projects.

Additionally, ADU Innovate will feature within the ATTA Holding industry partner booth, showcasing the PipeGuard Falcon, an intelligent robotic solution for pipeline inspection that enhances fault detection and maintenance efficiency. The project underscores ADU’s strong focus on applied research and industry collaboration that delivers tangible impact.

Through initiatives like Young ADIPEC, Abu Dhabi University strengthens its role as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and academic excellence. Ranked among the Top 250 universities globally and Top 3 in the UAE according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, ADU offers over 65 accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including Smart Systems Engineering, Renewable Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and Sustainable Technologies. Home to the UAE’s largest private engineering college, ADU equips students with hands-on learning and research opportunities, preparing future-ready graduates with technical expertise, innovation, leadership, and social responsibility.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2025 Global University Employability Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).