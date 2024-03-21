Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with its ongoing efforts to foster an exceptional academic journey for students, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has forged three new partnerships with leading international academic institutions focused on nurturing students’ educational experience through providing innovative teaching and learning approaches as well as dynamic exchange programs. The partnerships were confirmed through the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with each of the universities including the University of Essex, the Notre Dame University-Louaize, Lebanon (NDU) and Carleton University (Ottawa, Canada) (CU).

Over the past years, ADU has continued to offer students and community members cutting-edge and internationally accredited programs in reflection of its commitment to academic excellence. Through collaborating with world-class academic institutions, the University seeks to equip students with opportunities that support in elevating their knowledge and skills required to effectively navigate their future career paths.

Earlier this month, ADU’s College of Law signed an MoU with the University of Essex, a public research university in Essex, England, established by royal charter in 1965. Both entities seek to elevate their international programs offering and facilitate student and faculty exchanges. Additionally, the MoU sought to introduce new academic programs designed to provide joint and dual degrees, as well as specialized short-term academic programs.

Furthermore, the College of Law signed another collaboration with NDU, a private catholic Lebanese non-profit institution of higher education, accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and adopting the American system of higher education. Through this MoU, both ADU and NDU seek to provide students with access to internationally competitive programs that address the latest developments in the field. Through accelerating joint activities and faculty exchange, staff members and researchers will be empowered to promote knowledge and experience sharing in an effort to contribute to academic excellence on the global stage. In addition, the MoU includes shared supervision of Master's and Ph.D. students, as well as opportunities for cross-cultural learning experiences and academic growth.

Lastly, ADU’s College of Business inked a partnership with CU, an English-language public research university in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1942 as Carleton College, the institution operated as a private, non-denominational evening college to serve returning World War II veterans. Through this partnership, ADU and CU will introduce a 2+2 program, allowing students to conduct the first four semesters at ADU, while completing the second half of their degree at CU. In addition to facilitate student and faculty exchange, engage in collaborative research, and contribute to the advancement of the academic sector internationally.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to collaborate with three highly prestigious universities, the University of Essex, NDU, and CU. These partnerships will surely contribute towards fulfilling ADU’s mission to provide students, faculty, and community members with a unique academic experience, thus reinforcing our position as a leading academic institution in higher education in the UAE and beyond. At ADU, we remain focused on unifying global efforts and coordination between academic institutions to collectively impact academic excellence for generations to come.”

ADU’s College of Law provides specialized, internationally competitive, and advanced legal education, using modern technology and comparative approaches to boost students’ abilities for the legal job market.

ADU’s College of Business offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs to build and enhance students’ business, management, and leadership careers. The College is both EQUIS and AACSB accredited, only 1% of business schools worldwide have this double accreditation.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

