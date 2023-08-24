The University provided preparatory courses, summer camp and informational sessions for high school students

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) efforts to provide a well-rounded educational experience to its students, ADU has announced the successful completion of its preparations for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. The University crafted a comprehensive development plan, which includes faculty recruitment across various disciplines and campuses, the enhancement and modernization of digital infrastructure and the strengthening of laboratory readiness, programs and library resources. Through this plan, ADU aims to create an exceptional and sustainable learning environment for students across its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

As part of the preparations, the University has upgraded its digital infrastructure to meet the needs of its students and improved its latest technological facilities and digital platforms to offer students with inclusive e-services related to admissions, registration, online payments, course enrollment, research submission and many more. In addition, the plan also focused on elevating the quality of ADU’s technical and digital facilities, including upgrading data servers, cybersecurity systems, and its various online platforms.

Recently, ADU has ranked fifth globally for the for the International Faculty indicator as per to the QS World University Rankings for 2024, maintaining its tradition of attracting world-class academic talent. This achievement provides students with a chance to enroll in over 50 academic programs across ADU’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, and enables them to acquire the needed skillsets provided by renowned faculty members who are experts in their fields. This significantly contributes to students' educational outcomes and provides graduates with specialized knowledge and skills empowering them to excel in their future careers.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), reaffirmed the University’s commitment to providing a holistic academic experience for its students. He emphasized the creation of an educational environment that fosters excellence and innovation by offering top-tier faculty, along with a range of academic and recreational services. Stemming from that commitment, ADU ensures that its students are receiving world-class education and are equipped with the needed skills to succeed in the future.

Prof. Aouad continued to highlight the importance of practical experience as a fundamental element of education at ADU. The University's dedication to practical learning prepares students by offering hands-on experiences within its laboratories and facilities to improve their skills during their educational journey. Recently, ADU collaborated with Vernewell Group and inaugurated the first quantum lab in the Emirate within the College of Engineering which serves as a collaborative hub for students, researchers and experts.

ADU has launched a series of initiatives to prepare for the new academic semester, including the first ADU National Summer University Physics Prep Course and the second ADU National Summer IELTS Prep Course. Through these initiatives, students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to embark on their academic journey with confidence.

The University organized a series of virtual informational seminars, providing a comprehensive overview of its diverse academic programs across various colleges. In addition, ADU allowed students to visit the campus to explore the cutting-edge teaching facilities and scientific laboratories and conducted several workshops for high school students that provided them with insights about different fields of study within the university.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

