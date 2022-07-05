Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Building on its successful collaborations with leading international academic institutions, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced a new partnership with the University of Reading (UoR), one of the UK’s top 30 universities and a world leader in research and teaching in agriculture, food science and climate change. The University of Reading's work on climate change has been recently honored with a Queen's Anniversary Prize, the highest national honor for a UK institution in higher and further education.

The agreement is in line with ADU’s ongoing efforts to deliver an outstanding range of international programs along with research and knowledge exchange that supports national and regional prosperity.

The collaboration was announced through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, and Professor Paul Inman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (International), University of Reading, during Professor Ahmad’s visit to the University of Reading.

The two institutions will explore the provision of teaching, research and consultancy in areas of critical importance to the UAE and the region, including agricultural business, food security and agricultural technology. A delegation from the University of Reading is expected to visit Abu Dhabi University later this year for further discussions on taking this partnership forward.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “The University of Reading (UoR) has an international reputation in teaching, research and engagement. It is a world leader in many subjects, including agriculture and food security, areas of great strategic importance to the UAE. I was delighted to visit the University and was immensely impressed, not only by their outstanding teaching, research and facilities but also their commitment to collaborate with ambitious institutions. This partnership focuses on giving access to world class teaching and research in areas of critical strategic importance, not only to the UAE but also the region.”

Professor Paul Inman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (International) at the University of Reading, said: “It was a great honor and a pleasure to welcome the Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), Professor Waqar Ahmad to our campus. We are proud of the work our colleagues and experts at the University of Reading (UoR) have been carrying out in addressing global issues, including sustainable food production, biodiversity conservation, animal welfare, food security, poverty alleviation and international development. In addition to climate change adaption and mitigation, ethical food systems, consumer behavior, diet and health. We look forward to working closely with Abu Dhabi University in the future ahead and taking our discussions to the next level. We remain committed to being drivers of positive change across the world – through teaching and research excellence - in collaboration with our international partners such as Abu Dhabi University.”

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

ADU is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations, including the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Abu Dhabi University received a 5 QS Stars rating for 2022.

The University of Reading is a public university in Reading, Berkshire, England. It was founded in 1892 as a University College, Reading, an extension college of the University of Oxford. The institution received the power to grant its own degrees in 1926 by royal charter from King George V and was the only university to receive such a charter between the two world wars. The university is usually categorized as a ‘red-brick university’, reflecting its original foundation in the 19th century.

In a bid to bolster joint research and expand its course offerings through partnership with prestigious international universities, Abu Dhabi University has signed several international MoUs with world leading institutions including Rice University (USA), University of Arizona (UA) (USA), Arizona State University (USA), Monash University (Australia), University College Dublin (UCD) (Ireland), Trinity College Dublin, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) (Malaysia), and Politecnico di Milano (Italy).

