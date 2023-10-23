Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a groundbreaking stride towards defining the future of region’s quantum technology landscape, Vernewell Academy proudly unveils the inaugural Quantum Innovation Summit Dubai, scheduled for February 28th and 29th, 2024. This momentous event, exclusively conceived, coordinated, and brought to life by Vernewell Academy, is set to be a turning point in quantum advancements. Vernewell Academy is collaborating with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) as the summit's distinguished primary academic partner.

This collaboration between ADU and Vernewell Academy is set to elevate the Quantum Innovation Summit Dubai to unprecedented heights and delve into the quantum frontier. This marks a pivotal juncture where academic expertise amplifies the discourse around quantum technologies and its impact on various sectors, and key industries.

The summit seeks to foster collaboration and bridge the gap between international stakeholders and the local community, as well as the rift between academia and the quantum industry. Designed to be more than just an event, the summit is a journey into the heart of Quantum Revolution 2.0, exploring the profound implications of quantum technologies interfacing with Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, biotechnology, and extended reality.

The summit promises an experience of unparalleled depth and breadth in quantum technologies featuring a line-up of world-renowned speakers, illuminating panel discussions, and hands-on interactive sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how quantum technologies will revolutionize various sectors such as healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals as well as gaming, and new material sciences.

Professor Ghassan Auoad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), commented: “We are delighted to be selected as the primary partner of the Quantum Summit 2024, which comes with our cusp of a new era where quantum technology is poised to redefine different sectors, and we are thrilled to be part of this journey. Our collaboration with Vernewell Academy is a reflection of ADU's steadfast commitment to spearheading research and fostering academic-industrial partnerships. At ADU, we always seek to provide our students and faculty with world-class technologies to prepare them for the ever-changing future.”

Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, the visionary behind Vernewell Group - Vernewell Management Consultancy and Vernewell Academy – remarked: “From our inception, we've been fervently building the UAE's quantum community. The Quantum Innovation Summit 2024 is not only the culmination of our endeavors but also a golden opportunity to bring together diverse stakeholders. As Quantum Revolution 2.0 takes shape, it's vital for academia, industry, and innovators, governmental officials and policymakers to come together, understanding its wide-reaching ramifications, cultivate partnerships and opportunities to access to a pool of researchers, decision makers, and new market entries.”

Witness the quantum revolution firsthand, where academia meets innovation, and the future is being rewritten—one quantum leap at a time. Stay tuned for an event that promises to redefine what is possible in the world of quantum technologies.

For further insights or to register for the Quantum Innovation Summit Dubai 2024, kindly navigate to Quantum Innovation summit Dubai 2024 Site.

About Vernewell Academy:

Vernewell Academy, a cornerstone of the Vernewell Group, stands as a beacon of educational and technological trailblazing. Vernewell Academy is the Middle East's first learning center dedicated to space, science, deep tech, and entrepreneurship. We believe in democratizing knowledge, fostering innovation, and preparing individuals to excel in the ever-evolving world of STEM. Our programs focus on distributed ledger technologies, artificial intelligence, extended reality, and quantum computing (DARQ Tech). With a commitment to igniting creativity and shaping multiplanetary thinkers, Vernewell Academy is at the forefront of transforming STEM education in the region to prepare the next generation with the skills of the future.

For more information about Vernewell academy, please visit www.vernewellacademy.com

To know more about Vernewell Academy follow Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and among the top three universities in the UAE and holds the number one position in the teaching pillar according to the Times Higher Rankings (THE). Translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research, ADU ranks second in the UAE and 264th globally for its research influence and citations. Parallelly, the University comes in the 59th place in the prestigious. ADU has been ranked second regionally and 14th globally for Highest Proportion of International Students as per THE Ranking.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the university serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The university is home to five colleges including Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business (ranked number one in the UAE and among the elite 151-175 academic institutions in the world for business and economics), Engineering, Health Sciences, and Law, offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Renowned for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, ADU's graduates are highly employable, ranking first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings. ADU empowers its faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The university maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations. ADU ranks second in the UAE and ten globally for international outlook according to the THE Rankings. With institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 THE rankings with a star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is recognized as one of the top three universities in the UAE for prestigious accreditations at the institutional, college, or subject level.

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

