Cairo: Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments Company announced the readiness of the Mövenpick Sharm El Sheikh hotel following the completion of the first phase of renovation and development with investments exceeding 2 billion pounds to welcome hotel guests during the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday.

Yahia Kotub, CEO of Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments, stated that preparations at the Mövenpick Sharm El Sheikh hotel are complete after the first phase of renovation and development with investments amounting to about 2 billion pounds, confirming that the hotel is ready to welcome its guests during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments confirmed that the first phase of renovations has been completed, representing 80% of the full renovation and development project. Phase one included 186 rooms and suites for guests, as well as replacing all the hotel's infrastructure and refurbishing the facilities, swimming pool, and marine dock.

He explained that the development works also included upgrading entertainment areas and adding new green spaces of about 4,000 square meters to attract outdoor celebrations, weddings, and events.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments confirmed that all rooms have direct sea views and are equipped with all modern comforts, luxury technology, and fast Wi-Fi service inside the rooms and throughout all hotel facilities.

Kotub explained that Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments made sure to complete the first phase before the Eid al-Adha holidays so that hotel guests could enjoy happy and enjoyable times at the Mövenpick Sharm El Sheikh resort.

It is worth mentioning that Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments is 84% owned by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, 10% by Abu Dhabi National Hotels, and the remaining percentage is contributed by public sector companies working in the field of tourism and hotels.

Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments owns about three major hotels in Egypt, the first being the Mövenpick Sharm El Sheikh hotel, for which the company invested about 2 billion pounds for its renovation and development. Additionally, there is another hotel in Hurghada with significant investments allocated to it, and a new hotel currently under construction near the Grand Egyptian Museum under a major brand, with very large investments. The total investments allocated for hotel renovation and development have reached about 9 billion pounds, indicating the company's expansion in injecting new investments into the Egyptian market. Abu Dhabi Tourism Investments aims to expand into new investment opportunities in the Egyptian market in light of the excellent relations between Egypt and the UAE.