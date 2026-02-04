Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi will host the Forbes Middle East Top Advisors & Investors Summit on 10–11 February 2026, in partnership with Beltone Holding. The event will bring together investors, financial advisors, and decision-makers from across the region and internationally to examine shifts in global capital flows, wealth management, and financial innovation.

The summit will focus on investment strategy in a changing market environment, including sustainable investing, portfolio construction, and the growing role of fintech and artificial intelligence in asset management.

Speakers include H.E. Dalia Khorshid, CEO and Managing Director of Beltone Holding; Khaled AlShamlan, Group CEO of Kuwait Finance House; Professor Ken McPhail, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School; H.E. Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City; Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e& UAE; and Sherif Foda, Chairman and CEO of NESR (USA).

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said:

“Hosting the summit in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s growing role as a centre for investment dialogue and financial decision-making. The discussions will focus on how investors and institutions are adapting to market volatility, technological change, and new growth sectors.”

The summit is expected to attract senior leaders from financial institutions, family offices, investment funds, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Sessions will explore market confidence, capital allocation, AI in wealth management, fintech innovation, and new financing pathways for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Forbes Middle East is organising the summit with the support of partners including Beltone Holding, Kuwait Finance House, The University of Manchester, and Bateel.