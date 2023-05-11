May 11, 2023, Abu Dhabi – UAE: Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has recently hosted an official delegation from Indiana University Health (IU Health), one of the largest and most comprehensive academic healthcare systems in the US, in presence of senior officials from both entities. Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC and Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT©) at ADSCC received the delegation headed by Dr. Mohammad Al-Haddad, Chief Destination Services and Director of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Dr. Rafat Abonour, Professor of Medicine, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Director, Multiple Myeloma, in addition to a group of physicians and researcher from Indiana University Health.

The visit comes as part of a collaboration that was sealed back in 2020 upon the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between both entities.

Leveraging IU Health’s in-depth expertise and ADSCC’s infra-structure and capabilities as one of the first centers to offer bone marrow transplantation in the UAE, the collaboration supports ADSCC’s strategic vision and aspiration to advance healthcare in the UAE and the wider region by providing unique services supported by manufacturing capabilities, clinical trials, and research.

Since the signing of the MOU, both entities have been collaborating on a range of projects including medical education, trainings, clinical research projects and multiple international publications. IU Health also provided full support and recommendations, along with second-opinion services, during the development and post-launch of ADSCC’s Bone Marrow Transplant Program.

Dr. Yendry Ventura said, “Reflecting on the past two years of collaboration between ADSCC and Indiana University Health fills us with great pride at ADSCC. The combined expertise of both organizations has had a significant impact on raising the standards of bone marrow transplantation in the region. Collaborations as such paved the way for us to achieve the status of Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.”

“This partnership is the perfect illustration of how we are delivering on our promise to advance healthcare and improve patient outcomes. We are tremendously proud to have established this global partnership not only in research and training, but also clinical care which has been particularly impactful in the areas of stem cell therapy and bone marrow transplantation,” Dr. Ventura added.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Haddad of Indiana University Health said, "ADSCC's level of expertise and infrastructure have positioned them as a key player in advancing research and delivering outstanding care for patients in the Middle East region. Their policies ensure the highest quality of care, and we have observed how they translate their vision into actions that align with international standards. We are honored to collaborate with a team dedicated to excellence, and we have full confidence in their ability to make a positive impact on the lives of their patients.”

Dr. Rafat Abonour of Indiana University Health added, “Our partnership will continue to support ADSCC in conducting further clinical research, exploring innovative solutions in bone marrow transplantation, and achieving additional international accreditations. Together, we are fulfilling our commitment to evolving medical education, research, innovation, and clinical care on a global scale.”

The visit was followed by a series of meetings between clinical team members, researchers and physicians alongside a tour to ADSCC’s laboratories and its newest comprehensive inpatient facility located in Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi.

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC), a PureHealth asset, is a renowned healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specializing in advanced stem cell therapy, research, and regenerative medicine. ADSCC is the incubator of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT©) program, the first comprehensive program to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and pediatric patients in the UAE since 2020. As a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation accredited by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, ADSCC's holistic service model includes advanced research, clinical trials, translational care, and manufacturing capabilities. ADSCC has one of the region's most advanced and sophisticated research labs and a robust multidisciplinary hospital. It is the only center in the UAE to encompass a cell processing laboratory, a state-of-the-art apheresis unit, a stem cell collection unit, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory, and dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics and inpatient wards. As the UAE’s first and most experienced stem cell transplant center, ADSCC has received multiple prestigious recognitions and conducted strategic collaborations, solidifying its position as a center of excellence.

About IU Health

Indiana University Health (IU Health) is Indiana’s most comprehensive healthcare system. Ranked among the nation’s top hospitals for the 25th consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report, IU Health provides access to a full range of specialty and primary care services for adults and children. A unique partnership with Indiana School of Medicine – one of the nation’s leading medical schools – gives patients access to groundbreaking research and innovative treatments to complement high-quality care. IU Health continues to lead the transformation of healthcare through quality, innovation and education to make Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states.