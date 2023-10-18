Dubai, UAE: During the GITEX Global 2023 exhibition, held from 16 to 20 October 2023, and participating under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi government, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) highlighted the Automatic Change of Circumstance system (AutoCoC), for families benefiting from social support services within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Fully developed by the Authority’s IT team, the system aims to increase the efficiency and speed of effective response to changes in families’ living conditions. This is done by managing key information and proactively calculating families’ support entitlement, as well as managing the approval of social support payments automatically and without human intervention.

Throughout the first and second days of GITEX 2023, the Authority’s stand witnessed a large turnout of technology experts and representatives from Government and private entities, to learn more about the new system. During the exhibition, attendees saw demonstrations of how the system attracts, reads and analyses relevant data based on the electronic link system consisting of 56 information sources in more than 27 local and federal entities and maintains an accuracy of up to 96%.

On this occasion, His Excellency Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said: “The AutoCoC reflects our keenness to develop solutions and electronic services that ensure that customers and beneficiaries of the Authority have easy access to our social support services and empowerment programs that we provide to beneficiary families. Internally developed based on the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, this system supports the efficiency, speed and effectiveness of the Authority’s response to customer requests, enabling us to achieve our strategic directions aimed at creating a positive, sustainable impact by providing a social safety net for families in Abu Dhabi.”

His Excellency added: “At the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, we adopt a high level of governance and transparency when dealing with requests for social financial support from families in Abu Dhabi. This requires us to enhance the proactive performance standards related to efficiency and flexibility of our operational systems and smart solutions, to ensure speedy access to services and disburse social financial support in line with the directions of the Abu Dhabi government and its digital agenda. Our participation in GITEX 2023 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi government comes provides an ideal opportunity to showcase what we have achieved in this regard and learn about the latest technology developments to serve society."

After collecting data from the associated government entities, the system proactively and autonomously compares the situation of the beneficiary family or the family submitting a new application, based on the latest data available in the authority’s electronic system. Then it studies the differences between the previous and current status of the family and automatically calculates the new monthly benefit, before approving the payment to the family without human intervention.

In line with the Authority’s strategic goal of adopting and developing highly efficient and effective operations, the system contributes to enhancing the performance of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and its employees, functioning as an automated employee that finds differences and recalculates the family entitlement according to the change in the family’s financial situation for a large number of applications automatically. The proactive system takes into account speed and effectiveness in identifying families that need to raise the percentage of social financial support, and the families whose support value must be updated, by activating the feature of finding differences between the last request and the current status of the family in an immediate way.

The mechanism for calculating family entitlement depends on basic family data, such as the number of members, their ages, place of residence, the value of the family’s total income, the number of properties and commercial licenses. Hence the importance of the automatic updating system developed by the Authority to enhance its services to keep up with the digital transformation in enabling beneficiaries to automatically complete their transactions easily and conveniently.

About the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA):

Established in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is the responsible for providing social support to low-income families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to create a sustainable positive impact through an integrated approach based on providing a social safety net for beneficiary families, ensuring a decent life for them by providing temporary social financial support, empowerment, education and training opportunities by stimulating positive participation in cooperation with various partners in order to provide them with the opportunity to enter the labor market and become financially independent and socially active.

ADSSA works to implement its programs according to four main strategic directions, including: Providing appropriate support to everyone in need, empowering beneficiaries, protecting vulnerable groups, and implementing highly efficient and effective operations. The Authority has an effective role within empowerment programs by raising financial awareness about the importance of sound financial planning, achieving a sustainable financial lifestyle, and implementing specialized social and financial studies that provide current and future perceptions of the social reality of the families that most in need of support in Abu Dhabi. For more information, you can visit the website: www.ssa.gov.ae