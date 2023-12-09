Five cars to be won during campaign.



Shoppers can win exciting prizes including Lulu Trolley gift vouchers, AED 20,000 Laka Cards worth up to AED 500K and other instant prizes.



Third edition of 'Mall Millionaire' campaign to redefine shopping experience across thirteen Line Investments & Property LLC malls.

Abu Dhabi - Line Investments & Property LLC has announced launch of ‘Mall Millionaire’, the most exciting shopping event of the year with AED One Million grand prize and T5 EVO cars with many other exciting prizes.

‘Mall Millionaire’ is from December 8th, 2023, to January 6th, 2024, across thirteen participating malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Shoppers can indulge in amazing retail therapy with incredible deals and discounts from big brands, rewards, entertainment shows, and exciting activations across malls. It's a shopping extravaganza where everyone can become a winner.

Winning is simple: shoppers can spend AED 200.00 at any outlet in thirteen participating malls and present receipt to customer service desk to win amazing prizes that includes AED 20,000 Laka Gift Cards totalling AED 500,000; daily ‘Free Lulu Trolley’; five cars from Forthing (T5 Evo 2024) during the campaign and grand prize of AED 1 Million, the highlight of 'Mall Millionaire' campaign.

Exciting ‘Mall Millionaire’ highlights include launch program at Al Wahda Mall featuring the V.Unbeatable Indian hip-hop urban dance group and ‘Food Fiesta’ at Mushrif Mall. Participating malls will offer up to 90% off during crazy sale from 22nd to the 24th December 2023. Treasure hunt enthusiasts will the golden ticket concept brought to life at Al Wahda Mall. Other activities include Space and Forest themed displays, kids fashion show, carnival games and much more.

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments and Property LLC said, “The third edition of 'Mall Millionaire' campaign promises to be an exciting shopping experience across our thirteen malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. This shopping fiesta offers shoppers the chance to enjoy incredible deals, rewards, entertainment shows, and discounts and opportunity to win fantastic prizes, making every shopper feel like a winner. We invite everyone to join us for 30 days of shopping excitement and create lasting memories in our participating Line Investments malls."



Biju George, General Manager, Line Investments said, "We are thrilled to bring back the 'Mall Millionaire' campaign, which has been a sensational hit in the past. This year, we bring you a complete festive and exhilarating experience. Our campaign is celebration of our shoppers and testament to our commitment to providing them with unparalleled shopping experiences. We’re excited to spread joy and excitement to visitors in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra making this shopping season truly memorable."

During campaign period, Al Wahda Mall will have grand opening of newest attraction, the "Grand Arena," an exquisite multipurpose party hall poised to redefine entertainment and event experiences. Transformed to meet the diverse needs of celebratory gatherings, the space features a spectacular stage, LED walls, elegant dining area, VIP areas, green room for performers, convenient parking and valet services.

Mall visitors can also enjoy winter-themed decorations in all participating malls for festive atmosphere and there will be ‘Selfie Stations’ for families to participate in Mall Millionaire Raffle Draw.

Participating malls will jointly conduct a vox-pop social media campaign hash-tagged #IFIWEREAMILLIONAIRE where audience will express what they would do if they won one million dirhams and most interesting answers will get free tickets to Mall Millionaire.

All participating malls will have weekly prize-giving ceremonies and daily prizes for lucky winners with chance to shop and win big. One lucky winner will be chosen at random every day from Lulu Hypermarkets' list of daily shoppers and will receive 1 free trolley. With daily draws of AED 20,000 in Laka Gift Vouchers totalling AED 500,000 and the ultimate mega prize of AED 1 million plus five cars during the campaign, 'Mall Millionaire' is set to thrill shoppers for 30 days at 13 participating malls with chance to win share of the prizes.

Participating malls include Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.

