Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has partnered with Tawasal SuperApp, a secure multi-purpose messenger and super app, to enable investors to access real-time ADX updates directly within the super app.

As part of the partnership, Tawasal users will gain access to a comprehensive range of real-time stock market data provided by ADX. Investors and traders will be provided with the latest market statistics, including stock prices, trading volumes, indices, and more, all conveniently accessible within the Tawasal SuperApp.

The tie-up between the two parties reflects both ADX and Tawasal's commitment to enhancing financial literacy and facilitating sound financial decision-making. Millions of Tawasal’s users will no longer need to navigate between multiple platforms or rely on delayed information sources, as this partnership provides users with a seamless, free of cost and efficient way to monitor their investments, react swiftly to market changes and optimize their investment strategies.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tawasal SuperApp, a multi-purpose application, to provide investors with rapid and seamless access to real-time data on ADX,” said Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. “This collaboration demonstrates our continuous efforts to amplify ADX’s digital footprint, working alongside pioneering partners like the Tawasal SuperApp. Our mutual engagement underlines our steadfast dedication to increase awareness on the different mechanisms of investment and the underlying products. ADX will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our investors and support the acceleration of the development of Abu Dhabi’s vibrant capital markets.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, a recognised leader in the financial industry, to bring real-time stock market updates to all our users," said Mr. Khamis AlShamsi, Chairman of Tawasal SuperApp. "Our aim has always been to provide our users with an all-in-one platform that caters to their various needs. This collaboration exemplifies Tawasal's commitment to continuously expand its services and provide its users with unparalleled convenience and accessibility. By providing timely and accurate market data, we aspire to equip our users with the knowledge needed to make well-informed financial decisions and strengthen their understanding of the stock market."

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange:

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Tawasal Information Technology:

Tawasal Information Technology is a leading IT company dedicated to the development and innovation of technological solutions. The company emerged on the UAE market in 2022 and strived to provide a single, home grown platform that caters to all user’s needs while delivering high-quality, reliable, and user-friendly solutions that keep pace with the evolving digital landscape. Connectivity, security, digital safety and seamless enhancing services are principles that stand at the core of the company.

Tawasal’s flagship product, the Tawasal SuperApp, launched on the UAE market in March 2022 has had a rapidly growing popularity in the region easily reaching over 2 million users. The SuperApp offers a wide range of services- from communication via chats, groups, audio and video calls to lifestyle services like news, games, sports, virtual AI assistant and many more.

