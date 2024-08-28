Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world's fastest-growing exchanges, celebrated Emirati Women's Day by honoring the significant contributions of Emirati women to the financial sector and society at large. This year's theme, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," was the focus of the day's events.

A special bell-ringing ceremony was held to recognize pioneering women in the industry, including Al Dhabi Al Mehairi, who, at just nine years old, is the UAE's youngest entrepreneur and the youngest person to ring the opening bell at ADX.

The event emphasized the themes of empowerment and innovation, providing a platform to acknowledge the critical role women play in enhancing the financial landscape and driving inclusive economic growth.

Notably, by the end of July 2024, the number of UAE female investors on ADX exceeded 309 thousand investors, accounting for 77% of all female investors on the exchange. The trading values (buy & sell) of Emirati female investors from January 1st to the end of July 2024 reached AED 7.6 billion, representing nearly 80% of the total trading values of all female investors, which stood at AED 9.6 billion.

Moreover, the market value of shares held by Emirati women reached AED 30 billion out of AED 33 billion in total female holdings on ADX, demonstrating that Emirati women represent approximately 91% of all female holdings on the exchange.

With women making up 36% of ADX's workforce, the exchange remains committed to fostering gender diversity within the financial sector, consistently implementing policies that empower women at every level of its operations.

