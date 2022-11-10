Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) has become the latest higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK’s independent quality body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

ADSM has obtained the global accreditation after completing successfully QAA’s International Quality Review (IQR). IQR is a rigorous process which benchmarks global higher education institutions against international quality assurance standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).

The review took place online between 24 and 26 May 2022 and was carried out by a team of three independent reviewers appointed by QAA. The review team confirmed that ADSM meets all 10 of the internal quality assurance standards in the ESG. Also, as part of their findings, they identified various areas of good practice such as:

Clear links between ADSM’s vision, mission and strategic planning process and the quality assurance system through all processes

Development and implementation of the ADSM Internal Quality Review process as an internal mechanism for ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of the Institution’s processes

Student engagement through interactive, co-creative teaching and learning

Collaborative engagement of the Institution with students through the delivery and ongoing enhancement of the Academic Support Centre

Dr Abdullah El-Kwafi Abonamah, President of Abu Dhabi School of Management commented: “The positive outcome from this intensive review assures all our community, and especially students, their families, and their employers, that international standards of qualifications are being met and sustained at ADSM.”

Vicki Stott, QAA’s Chief Executive said: “I would like to warmly congratulate Abu Dhabi School of Management on this fantastic achievement. Obtaining IQR accreditation demonstrates ADSM’s compatibility with international best practice in quality assurance, providing a platform for enhanced global collaboration with UK and international higher education institutions.”

