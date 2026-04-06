The Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department have obtained certification confirming compliance with the international quality standard ISO 41001:2018 for Facility Management Systems, in a qualitative achievement that reflects their commitment to applying global best practices in facility management and operations, and to enhancing the efficiency of the infrastructure supporting the correctional and rehabilitation system.

His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that obtaining this international certification confirms the success of the ongoing development efforts aimed at advancing the operational system within the Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres. This has been achieved through the adoption of integrated facility management systems based on the highest standards of quality, sustainability and risk management, ensuring the provision of a safe and integrated environment that supports rehabilitation and reform programmes in accordance with the highest professional standards.

His Excellency noted that this international accreditation comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance the quality of systems and strengthen institutional performance efficiency. This contributes to reinforcing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its leadership in developing an advanced judicial and correctional system founded on sustainability and innovation.

His Excellency, Al Abri, emphasised that implementing the requirements of the ISO standard has contributed to strengthening the efficiency of asset and facility management, improving resource utilisation and raising levels of operational readiness. This has been achieved through the adoption of clear preventive policies, effective risk management and the measurement of performance indicators, thereby ensuring integration between operational and administrative aspects and enhancing the quality of services provided.

This achievement reflects the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s commitment to sustaining institutional development across its various sectors, in a manner that enhances the integration of the justice system and reinforces an advanced correctional environment that contributes to supporting community security and achieving the Abu Dhabi Government’s objectives for excellence and institutional quality at the international level.

It is worth noting that ISO 41001:2018 is a specialised international standard for facility management systems. It aims to enable organisations to develop effective and sustainable working environments through the adoption of modern methodologies for managing infrastructure and support services, while ensuring compliance with global best practices in governance, operational efficiency and continuous improvement.