Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its mission to encourage healing through the arts, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) announced the return of its ‘Music in Hospitals’ initiative which seeks to use the therapeutic power of music to aid in the healing process. The programme gives patients and medical professionals the opportunity to experience beautiful music recitals performed by the nation’s gifted musicians. This year, ADMAF has partnered with Al Reem Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Cleveland Clinic Al Ain to present performances throughout the month of November.

Commenting on the importance of music and the arts to health and wellbeing, Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival said, “For more than a decade Abu Dhabi Festival’s ‘Music in Hospitals’ initiative has been bringing joy to patients, families, and medical professionals at hospitals around the country. Now in its 12th year, we are pleased to continue our commitment to supporting health and wellness through music and the arts, while creating opportunities for the nation's gifted young musicians to perform, like Emirati oud players Qusai Al Maamari, Saif Al Ali and Shamsa Al Jasmi as well as talented Qanun players Eman Allam and Lara Zed. This year’s programme at Al Reem Hospital and Cleveland Clinic demonstrates the scientifically proven therapeutic power of music to aid the healing process and highlights our ongoing efforts to bring communities closer together”.

The initiative’s first event took place at Al Reem Hospital in Abu Dhabi on 13 November, where Emirati oud player Qusai Al Maamari played Emirati folk music, followed by Lara Zed, the youngest member in the Firdaus Orchestra, a leading all-female ensemble consisting of 50 players from 23 nationalities, who played stirring Arabic tunes on her beautifully ornamented qanun.

On the morning of 22 November, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi welcomed Emirati oud players Saif Al-Ali, Emirati, who is also a singer in the National Orchestra, and Shamsa Al Jasmi, who played beautifully in front of an appreciative crowd. Concluding the initiative was a mesmerising performance at Cleveland Clinic Al Ain Hospital on 23 November by Egyptian qanun player Eman Allam, who graduated from the music education college and studied with the best qanun teachers in the Middle East.

ADMAF’s Music in Hospitals initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to drive innovation, support artistic growth and foster the development of the UAE’s culture and creative industries by engaging people of all backgrounds in shared experiences to nurture cultural expression, forge unity and support the vitality of our society.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab world. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a cultural beacon.