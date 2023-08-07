Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is delighted to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with the esteemed fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana for the highly anticipated Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023. This prestigious award presents an extraordinary opportunity for UAE youths, including current and recent university graduates, to unleash their creative potential and showcase their talents in the fields of couture and design craftsmanship on a global scale.

The Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023 comprises of three distinct categories: Fashion, Jewelry, and Fragrance. Within each category, participants are encouraged to explore their artistic flair and express their unique vision through various subthemes, ranging from flowers and lace to micro mosaics and luxurious fragrances. This immersive award program serves as a platform for emerging designers to learn, grow, and gain invaluable mentorship from industry experts.

The finalists of the Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023 will have the exceptional opportunity to see their designs come to life in collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana. Selected designers will be invited to showcase their work at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Festival, where they will receive global recognition and exposure among fashion enthusiasts and industry leaders. Furthermore, the finalists will have the chance to intern at the Dolce&Gabbana headquarter in Italy, where they will be able to further develop their creations under the guidance of industry's finest creatives.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is offering exciting opportunities for emerging generations of designers to display their talent within the fields of Fashion, Jewelry, and Fragrance and learn from experts within the fields of couture and artisanship.

Fashion:

The fashion sector within the competition will allow participants to create breathtaking abaya collections that blend the essence of traditional Emirati culture with avant-garde designs for which Dolce&Gabbana is renowned. Participants will be encouraged to draw inspiration from Abu Dhabi's rich history, its vibrant music and arts scene, and the distinct beauty of its landscapes and breathe new life into traditional designs for abayas and traditional Emirati clothing in partnership with Dolce&Gabbana. The young designers will showcase their creations through the application of lacework, flowers, patchwork, embroidery, hand painting with five selected abaya sets, to form a one-off special capsule collection by Dolce&Gabbana.

Jewelry:

The Jewelry category competition shines a light on the captivating collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the esteemed luxury brand Dolce&Gabbana and seeks to weave the worlds of music, art, and jewelry into an enchanting display of creativity and craftsmanship with high end jewelry pieces. Inspired by the culturally rich city of Abu Dhabi, this competition endeavors to celebrate the fusion of traditional Emirati influences with the innovative jewelry designs of Dolce&Gabbana. Emerging artists will apply different techniques and semi-precious stones including micromosaics, gold and pearls to create bracelets, earrings and wedding rings.

Fragrance:

Within the Fragrance category of the collaboration, emerging perfumers are invited to craft exceptional scent compositions that seamlessly marry the essence of Abu Dhabi's cultural heritage with the distinct creativity and vision of Dolce&Gabbana. The talented perfumers will develop a fragrance inspired by the Dolce&Gabbana Casa themes including Carretto Siciliano and Blu Mediterraneo to take cognoscenti’s on a journey exploring the essence of summer as well as the opulence of gold. Participants are also encouraged to draw inspiration from the city's rich history, its vibrant music and arts scene, and the breathtaking natural landscapes and natural scents that define Abu Dhabi's unique identity.

The judging panel, composed of fragrance experts, perfumers, renowned artists, and representatives from ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana, will evaluate the submissions based on their originality, artistry, cultural relevance, and ability to evoke the essence of both traditional Emirati culture and the brand's contemporary aesthetic.

Through this pioneering collaboration, ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana aim to create a legacy that goes beyond the competition itself, leaving a lasting impact on the fashion industry in the region. By bridging the gap between tradition and innovation, the Fashion Category of the competition will showcase Abu Dhabi's cultural diversity and contribute to the global conversation on fashion, music, and arts.

Overall, this extraordinary partnership between ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana promises to set new standards for the fashion world, while celebrating the beauty of creativity, culture, and artistic expression.

ADMAF encourages all eligible participants to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and submit their applications through the official ADMAF website, www.admaf.org. The Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023 promises to be a transformative journey that propels young designers towards success and recognition in the vibrant world of fashion and design.

For more information about ADMAF and its initiatives, please visit www.admaf.org .

-Ends-

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest, not-for-profit cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About Dolce&Gabbana:

Established in 1985, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have always been the creative and stylistic source of all the brand’s activities as well as the drivers behind the development strategies.

The Group creates, produces, and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewellery and watches. The brand is present in the prêt-à-porter segment with Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s Collections.

Since 2012, the brand has developed the Alta Moda project which further expanded into Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria Collections.

In 2021, Dolce&Gabbana launched Dolce&Gabbana Casa, a homeware line dedicated to furniture and furnishing complements.

The following year, the company announced the creation of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty with direct control of the manufacture, sales and distribution of its fragrance and make-up products.

The Eyewear category is entrusted to Essilor Luxottica, a licensee partner.

Dolce&Gabbana currently has various collaborations in the Food & Beverage and Lifestyle sectors, thanks to virtuous synergies with Italian partners of primary importance that share the vocation for excellence and the promotion of Made in Italy in their respective fields with the brand.