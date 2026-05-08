UAE, Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has launched the Premium Food Mark for locally produced chilled chicken products during its participation at ‘Make it in the Emirates’ 2026. This initiative was developed under the Healthy Living Strategy and aims to improve the quality and safety of food products and strengthen the competitiveness of the food sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and across the United Arab Emirates.

The launch of the Premium Food Mark comes as part of an integrated programme to develop an advanced conformity framework for chilled chicken products, based on precise technical standards that go beyond the minimum requirements of UAE standards. This ensures the highest levels of quality across the entire value chain, starting from poultry farming and feeding, through slaughtering and processing operations, to packaging and distribution. The programme also includes advanced requirements covering animal welfare, sustainability, and final product quality, alongside the implementation of a classification system that distinguishes products awarded the mark across different quality tiers. This enhances consumer confidence and supports healthier and safer choices in local markets. The programme is being developed in collaboration with regulatory entities and the private sector, with approved assessment mechanisms and conformity certification processes to ensure continuous compliance with standards, in addition to market monitoring and control plans to sustain quality.

H.E. Engineer Bader Alshemaili the Executive Director of Conformity and standards Sector, affirmed that the launch of the Premium Food Mark represents a strategic step towards strengthening the food security ecosystem and enhancing the competitiveness of national products in both local and global markets. He stated, “This programme represents an important milestone in advancing food quality standards and reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting global best practices in the food sector. It contributes to strengthening consumer confidence, supporting local products, and encouraging the private sector to innovate and enhance production quality.”

His Excellency added, “The programme contributes to empowering the poultry sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, improving the efficiency of food supply chains, and increasing the added economic value of national products, in line with the country’s direction towards developing vital sectors and enhancing food sustainability.”

“This initiative complements the cross-sectoral initiatives we are advancing under the Abu Dhabi's Healthy Living Strategy - strengthening the food system while empowering consumers with clearer information and more choice. By recognizing higher production standards, the premium mark supports more informed decision-making, also reinforcing local resilience, food security, and confidence in high-quality products made here in the UAE.” - H.E. Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director, Healthy Living Sector

Dr Sayed Essam Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Development and Innovation Sector at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, affirmed that the launch of the Premium Food Mark represents a fundamental pillar of the Authority’s strategy to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for food security. He explained that the mark goes beyond being a symbol of quality; it serves as a strategic enabler for local poultry producers, built upon rigorous technical standards covering animal welfare and sustainability. This ensures the provision of high quality local products that meet consumer expectations and strengthen confidence in national produce.

Al Hashmi stated: “This initiative reflects our commitment to developing a sustainable and innovative food production system. It is the result of close collaboration between the Authority, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, and the Healthy Lifestyle Unit. This integrated approach represents an advanced model of joint government action aimed at establishing production standards that exceed traditional requirements and significantly enhance the competitiveness of national industries in the marketplace.”

He added that the programme provides a comprehensive framework for improving performance across the entire food value chain — from farming and feeding practices, through slaughtering and processing operations, to packaging and distribution. He emphasised that this approach encourages producers to innovate and adopt world class technologies, contributing to improved efficiency in local production, greater sector sustainability, and long term positive economic impact.

The Council emphasised that the programme would deliver tangible economic impact across the UAE by supporting local food industries, enhancing their competitiveness, and creating new opportunities for national products to expand into regional and international markets. It will also strengthen investor confidence in the food sector and further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for food quality.