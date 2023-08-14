The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy has conducted three training courses of the continuous program for members of the Public Prosecution, during the first half of year 2023, with a total number of 81 training hours, within the framework of the strategic training plan that aims to raise technical, administrative, specialized and leadership skills, capabilities and competencies, as well as other secondary judicial sciences such as artificial intelligence, digital medicine and mental health, and training in international best practices and upgrading knowledge of relevant international conventions and treaties.



His Excellency Counselor Ali Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that the continuous training program for prosecutors is a continuation of the efforts endeavored to hone their capabilities and provide them with integrated skills, according to the approved annual plan of training, in a way that contributes to the development of judicial work, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance knowledge and develop capabilities ensuring the constant creativity and innovation in the judicial system, leading to the application of international best practices.



His Excellency the Attorney General explained the approved training program is important as it touches on the realistic needs for training by focusing on the practical side of the new laws and legislation and global developments in various areas, which requires the development of prosecutional methods to deal with them effectively in order to accomplish security and community stability.



On the other hand, the Academy referred that the program trains prosecutors on drafting closing orders and appeal notes, and enhances investigative skills and dealing with crimes against persons and public money (i.e. embezzlement and intentional harm), and practical problems relating to indecent assault crimes, patterns of money laundering crimes, judicial inspection on the Public Prosecution works and international humanitarian law.



The Academy indicated that the program uses a clear methodology for measuring the impact of training through several methods of assessment, including continuous evaluation and assignments for the effective management of complicated cases, self-readings, tests and other methodologies compatible with the best international judicial training practices, which enhances the status of the Judicial Academy as a regional and international center for judicial and legal training.