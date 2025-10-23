Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has entered a strategic partnership with two global pioneers in sustainable protein production, The EVERY Company and Vivici, to accelerate the development of a protein fermentation ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

Protein fermentation is an advanced biotechnology process that leverages microorganisms to produce high-value proteins and other ingredients, offering a sustainable and scalable alternative to traditional animal-based production. The partnership will explore the establishment of a 4-million-litre industrial-scale facility for alternative protein production, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in future food systems and strengthening its role as a regional hub for biotechnology and innovation. This comes at a time when the global protein fermentation market, valued at US$3.03 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to US$54.04 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 43.5 per cent.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi’s AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, which aims to address food security and water scarcity through the application of advanced technologies and international collaboration. By anchoring a state-of-the-art protein fermentation facility in the emirate, the project will contribute to regional food resilience while expanding Abu Dhabi’s presence in global protein supply chains.

The initiative will focus on designing, financing and commercialising a facility that meets the highest standards of food safety and Halal certification. The facility will be designed to be multi-tenanted to allow for the participation of other fermented protein companies in the future. In parallel, it will support the creation of a regulatory framework for fermented proteins, establishing clear pathways for commercial approval in the UAE and across the region. The partners will also explore opportunities for export through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), enhancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a strategic gateway to high-growth markets across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Fatima Al Dhaheri, Head of AGWA at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi is building a resilient food ecosystem rooted in science and sustainability. By partnering with global leaders in fermented proteins, we are catalysing an entirely new industry for the region, one that delivers high-quality nutrition, attracts investment and creates skilled jobs. This collaboration is a clear signal of our commitment to technologies that generate long-term economic value.”

Arturo Elizondo, CEO of The EVERY Company said: “EVERY exists to make egg proteins a staple for every food company in the world –– without the risks of avian flu, supply shortages, or salmonella. The UAE and wider region stands to benefit tremendously from protein independence and we’re excited to support ADIO and our partners to build this ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and demonstrate how cutting-edge biotechnology can be deployed at scale to transform global food systems. Abu Dhabi offers the right ecosystem to accelerate this ambition, combining supportive regulation, global market access, and a strong innovation culture.”

Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici, said: “Vivici was founded to make the promise of precision fermentation a commercial reality and meet the world’s growing need for nutritious and sustainable proteins, and we are excited to expand this journey in Abu Dhabi. The emirate provides a unique combination of capital, talent and infrastructure that enables rapid growth while ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. Together with ADIO and our partners, we will help establish Abu Dhabi as a hub for next-generation food innovation.”

In addition to the production facility, the partnership aims to collaborate with local universities, research institutions and training providers, to drive talent development in biotechnology and food science, build a skilled national workforce and facilitate global knowledge exchange. Taken together, these efforts will help position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of research and commercial application in alternative proteins.

Each partner brings a strong track record of innovation and scalability. Vivici has achieved self-affirmed GRAS status and launched nature-identical whey protein within its first year of operation, underlining the pace and potential of the precision fermentation industry. Meanwhile, The EVERY Company has secured a foundational US patent for its precision‑fermented ovalbumin protein, a breakthrough in egg-equivalent functionality, and is expanding its ingredient applications across the food and beverage sector. The company is backed by a diverse group of strategic investors.

This strategic partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s broader commitment to shaping industries that respond to global challenges through innovation. By producing advanced food technologies within a supportive business environment, the emirate is not only strengthening its own resilience but offering a model for sustainable growth that can serve regional and international markets for decades to come.