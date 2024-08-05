3000+ Housing Projects in 3D

The experience is available at ‘ISKAN Abu Dhabi Center’, or through ‘ISKAN Abu Dhabi’ smart app

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has announced the adoption of digital twin technology to showcase its housing projects. This initiative focuses on 3D real-time visualization of housing options. Additionally, through collaboration with NNTC, a leading company in digital twin technologies in the UAE, the Authority offers an integrated virtual experience where individuals can explore housing options that best suit their needs and book them interactively.

Supported by advanced technologies like Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA's DLSS technology, the system enables the full visualization of the internal and external layouts of more than 3,000 houses. Users can virtually tour residential complexes and view the various infrastructure, facilities, and the available services. Via integration with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the system also provides housing details, simplifying the real-time viewing of available units and booking process. Additionally, the integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) through the system simplify the actual booking process.

The solution is accessible via digital kiosks at the ‘ISKAN Abu Dhabi Center’ or through the ‘ISKAN Abu Dhabi’ app, which consolidates all the authority’s services under one smart app

His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, stated, “We look forward to leveraging the adoption of these modern technologies to showcase ADHA’s housing projects through an advanced system that simulates reality. This aligns with our continuous efforts to develop more technologies to enhance our customers’ experience and empower them to make informed decisions regarding their housing needs.”

Dmitry Doshaniy, General Director of NNTC, commented, “The system offers a transformative solution that will bring about a qualitative shift in the housing sector, setting new standards and providing an interactive experience to facilitate the selection of appropriate housing. We are proud to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority on this project and anticipate the positive impact on its services.”

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority continues its efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies aimed at enhancing the customers’ experiences in line with the emirate’s digital goals. The recently integrated version of the ‘ISKAN Abu Dhabi’ smart app was launched, serving as an interactive digital platform to all services provided by ADHA.

