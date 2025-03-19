Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Government, has today announced a significant agreement with Microsoft and Core42, a G42 company specialising in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure and digital services, to implement a sovereign cloud system that unlocks increasing efficiencies and innovations in the provision of government services.

The multi-year agreement between the Abu Dhabi Government, Microsoft, and Core42 was made in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council.

The partnership was entered into by Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.

The agreement will create a unified, high-performance sovereign cloud computing environment capable of processing more than 11 million daily digital interactions between Abu Dhabi Government entities, citizens, residents, and businesses.

Ahmed Al Kuttab said, “Technology has the power to transform how governments interact with people, making services more efficient, intuitive, and impactful. This partnership is a critical milestone in our digital transformation. By combining Microsoft's cloud technologies, G42's AI expertise, and the Government’s strategic vision, we are helping to enable a powerful platform that will redefine government services."

The Abu Dhabi Government’s ambition is to enable the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027 that is underscored by a commitment to multiple goals: enhancing government services to be more efficient and accessible for citizens and residents, creating greater transparency and security for businesses and investors, and fostering a more resilient and innovative environment for the public sector workforce.

Satya Nadella said, "AI will transform how governments operate and serve their citizens everywhere, and Abu Dhabi is leading the way. Through our partnership with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi and G42, we are setting a standard for AI adoption in the public sector, as we help Abu Dhabi become the world’s first AI-native government."

Abu Dhabi aims to automate 100 percent of its government processes, supported by AED13 billion (US$3.54 billion) investment in digital infrastructure through the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027.

The Strategy will see amongst many things, over 200 AI-driven solutions deployed to improve public service delivery, boost operational productivity, and contribute to environmental sustainability. This is reflected in innovations such as TAMM 3.0, Abu Dhabi’s one-stop government services app, which has reduced the number of offline customer visits by 90% and made more than 73% of transactions instantaneous.

Peng Xiao added, “This agreement marks a pivotal step in G42’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming the world’s first fully AI-native government. Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud, powered by Azure and enhanced by our sovereign controls platform, Insight, enables government entities to maintain data sovereignty while harnessing hyperscale innovation. This initiative goes beyond a technological leap; it is a commitment to building a resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure for AI modernisation across Abu Dhabi government entities and sets a global benchmark for innovation.”

This collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Government, Microsoft, and G42 reveals the potential of strategic digital transformation to help governments operate more efficiently and responsively. By implementing AI and sovereign cloud technologies, this reinforces the emirate’s commitment to enabling a responsible AI-powered future that fosters innovation and delivers people-centric services aligned with the highest global standards.