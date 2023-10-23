Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Gudule General Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The AED36.73 million US$10 million) project was funded by ADFD from a UAE development grant.

This initiative aims to support and enhance the healthcare sector in South Sudan by establishing a 60-bed hospital containing modern equipment to meet the needs of the citizens in and around the capital, Juba.

The hospital was inaugurated by His Excellency Hussein Abdel Baghi, Vice President of South Sudan, the ceremony was attended by His Excellency Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Her Excellency Yolanda Awel Juach, Minister of Health of South Sudan, and other officials from both sides.

In a speech during the inauguration ceremony, H.E. Al Qubaisi emphasized the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations with the South Sudan government through ADFD and expanding cooperation in various development and economic sectors. He pointed out that the hospital project is the first initiative financed by the Fund in South Sudan with the goal of enhancing medical services and the healthcare sector in the country.

He pointed out that the project will improve patient care in line with international standards and create opportunities for future collaboration between the two parties. The Fund is particularly committed to supporting the African continent in achieving sustainable development goals and enhancing the quality of life for its communities.

Her Excellency Yolanda Awel Juach, Minister of Health of South Sudan, extended her gratitude to the UAE and ADFD for their pioneering role in financing developmental projects in South Sudan. She emphasized that the Gudele Hospital is a strategic project contributing to the implementation of the government's national agenda to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare sector. Furthermore, it provides high-quality medical services and employment opportunities for the local population. In addition, it will facilitate the training of doctors and various other medical professionals.

Gudule Hospital has modern laboratories, clinics and specialized departments, which include surgical facilities, and emergency and intensive care units. It also has administrative offices for hospital staff and general amenities for visitors.