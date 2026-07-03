Abu Dhabi: The Department of Energy (DoE) has launched the Abu Dhabi Cooling Load Manual (CLM) in support of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030.

Air conditioning (AC) systems account for about 60–70% of electricity consumption in buildings across the UAE, and these systems are often oversized by 25%–35%. Properly sizing these systems will save up to 35% of the installed AC costs that is equivalent to 560 million AED each year across all new buildings in Abu Dhabi. For example, for a residential villa, this will be equivalent to a reduction of up to 56,000 in AED in the cost of AC equipment, plus lower connection fees, and savings of up to 25% on the electricity bill.

The CLM addresses the oversize issue by offering clear, data-driven guidance and best practices for accurately calculating cooling loads and selecting appropriately sized equipment. By enhancing design precision, the manual helps reduce equipment and infrastructure costs, electricity consumption, operational expenses, improves occupant comfort, and extends equipment lifespan. It is issued as technical guidance primarily for new developments, its recommendations can also be applied to retrofit projects and reviews of existing systems, assisting professionals from early concept to detailed design stages to achieve greater consistency and reliability.

The CLM aligns with the Abu Dhabi codes and international standards ASHRAE and CIBSE. It provides practical recommendations to avoid common overdesign factors, including unrealistic assumptions, excessive margins, and inadequate consideration of load diversity. The manual also explains how sustainable design strategies, including climate-responsive architectural design (passive design), proper zoning, and accurate assessment of heat gains can significantly reduce cooling demand if integrated early in the process.

To facilitate adoption, the DoE developed a Cooling Load Verification Tool (CLVT), allowing developers, designers, and government entities to benchmark their cooling calculations against the CLM, identify possible overdesign, and estimate potential savings.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “The Department of Energy’s efforts are part of an integrated vision aimed at enhancing resource efficiency and advancing the foundations of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi through the development of regulatory and technical frameworks that support the creation of a more efficient, resilient and sustainable energy system. This manual contributes to the Department’s efforts to enable relevant stakeholders to adopt more efficient solutions in the construction and urban development sectors, enabling improved energy demand management, the optimal use of resources, and the advancement of sustainable development across the emirate.”

His Excellency added: “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global model in adopting policies and innovative solutions that balance the requirements of economic growth with the preservation of resources. The manual represents an important step in supporting this direction by enhancing integration between urban planning and energy efficiency, while increasing infrastructure readiness to meet future requirements. It also aligns with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030 and contributes to the emirate’s vision of building more resilient, sustainable and liveable cities for future generations.”

H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Alobaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, said: “The launch of the Cooling Load Manual represents a significant step within the Department of Energy’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency in buildings and t the development of a more sustainable and resilient urban environment. Accurate cooling load calculations and the selection of appropriate systems contribute to reducing costs, improving resource efficiency, and delivering long-term value for both developers and consumers, while supporting the emirate’s objectives of building a more efficient and sustainable energy system.”

The Cooling Load Manual will be available for download on the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s website. It supports the Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, contributes to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Climate Change Strategy, further strengthening the emirate’s leadership in sustainable building design, energy efficiency, and responsible resource management.

The launch of the Cooling Load Manual reflects the Department of Energy's continued commitment to developing the regulatory and technical frameworks around energy efficiency and responsible resource management. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for sustainable solutions and innovation that enable a more efficient and resilient future.

About the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate’s energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

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