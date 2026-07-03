CompassPoint Consulting, a UAE-based fractional CFO and financial advisory firm, has partnered with Tax Star, a pre-approved UAE Accredited Service Provider (ASP) for e-invoicing, to help businesses prepare for the country’s incoming mandatory e-invoicing regime.

The partnership gives UAE companies a single, practical route to compliance, combining CompassPoint’s finance, readiness and rollout expertise with Tax Star’s regulated, FTA-aligned technology. Rather than juggling separate advisers and software providers, businesses can now work through one accountable partnership designed to get them ready in good time and with less operational disruption.

From the end of October 2026, the UAE is moving to mandatory e-invoicing for in-scope business-to-business and business-to-government transactions, regardless of VAT registration. The shift is one of the biggest changes to business invoicing since the introduction of VAT in 2018.

E-invoicing is often misunderstood as simply sending invoices by email. In reality, an e-invoice is not a PDF, Word document, scan or manually attached file. It is structured invoice data, created in a format that can be read, validated and processed automatically by approved systems. Under the UAE model, invoices must be issued as structured data through an Accredited Service Provider and reported to the Federal Tax Authority in near real time. PDFs and emailed invoices will no longer count.

The new regime is being introduced to improve tax compliance, increase transparency, reduce manual errors, standardise invoice data and support the UAE’s wider digital transformation agenda. For businesses, however, the change is not only a technical compliance issue. It will affect invoicing workflows, accounting systems, customer and supplier data, internal finance processes, staff training and audit readiness.

Through the partnership, CompassPoint will manage readiness and rollout around how each business actually runs. This includes helping companies assess their current invoicing processes, identify gaps, redesign workflows, prepare internal teams and manage the transition. Tax Star will provide the regulated technology layer, supporting invoice validation, exchange through the Peppol network and reporting to the FTA.

Zaid Aboobaker, Co-Founder and CEO, CompassPoint Consulting, said: “E-invoicing is the biggest compliance shift since VAT, and too many businesses are treating it as a problem for next year. It is not. But our job is to make it simple. We know how our clients operate, while Tax Star brings the approved technology. Together, we get companies and people ready in good time, not under pressure.”

Deadlines are close. Businesses above AED 50 million must appoint a provider by 30 October 2026 and go live on 1 January 2027. Smaller businesses must appoint a provider by 31 March 2027 and go live on 1 July 2027.

For in-scope businesses, failure to prepare could lead to operational disruption and penalties. Non-compliance carries penalties of AED 100 per missed e-invoice, capped at AED 5,000 a month, and AED 5,000 a month for a late ASP appointment. Invoices can also be rejected by the FTA if they are not PINT AE compliant (the requirement for businesses to issue and receive standardized electronic invoices using the Peppol International (PINT) model).

Rayhan Aleem, Co-Founder and CEO, Tax Star, said: “Compliance technology only works when it fits the business behind it. Partnering with CompassPoint means clients get the regulated, FTA-ready platform and the finance expertise to put it to work, from day one.”

CompassPoint and Tax Star have created a simple readiness process for businesses. Companies first confirm their go-live date based on revenue, then appoint an approved provider, connect that provider to their accounting system, and finally test, train and go live.

The service is designed to be straightforward and accessible, with one-time onboarding from AED 1,000 per entity, platform and support from AED 2,000 a year, and CompassPoint readiness from AED 2,000 per entity. Platform fees scale with invoice volume and are capped. More complex ERP integrations, including systems such as Odoo or NetSuite, may carry a one-off fee, confirmed following a short review.

The partnership is live now and available to businesses across the UAE. Existing CompassPoint clients can have the process managed as part of their finance partnership, while new clients can appoint CompassPoint to run e-invoicing readiness as a standalone project. CompassPoint can also facilitate introductions to Tax Star for businesses that require direct e-invoicing implementation support.

Companies can book a no-cost, no-obligation 30-minute readiness review to understand what the mandate means for their business, when they need to act and what steps they should take next.

Tax Star is a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider, Peppol-certified, with UAE data residency, ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certification and a 99.9% uptime SLA.

About CompassPoint Consulting: CompassPoint Consulting FZCO is a UAE-based fractional CFO and financial advisory firm with a UK presence. It works with founder-led and mid-market businesses across finance, data and strategy, acting as an embedded finance partner rather than a traditional adviser. For more, visit compasspoint-consulting.com

About Tax Star: Tax Star is a Dubai-based tax and compliance technology company and a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider for UAE e-invoicing. Its founding team has Big 4 and Federal Tax Authority experience. It is part of the Plug and Play accelerator, supported by DET and Dubai Chambers Digital, and a member of the Microsoft for Startups programme. For more, please visit taxstar.app

Disclaimer

This announcement is for general information only and should not be treated as legal or tax advice. UAE e-invoicing dates and requirements are set by the UAE Ministry of Finance and Federal Tax Authority and may change.

Media contact:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

+971 (0)50 296 0503

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com