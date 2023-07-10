Sharjah: Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority’s Khatm Melaha Customs Centre has received an official delegation from the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs and the Federal Customs Authority to exchange experiences and review practices applicable in this land port, which is one of the best and most prominent across the country.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and Chairman of the Organizational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah, received the visiting high-level team.

The delegation included His Excellency Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Customs Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs; Abdullah Mohammed Al Khumairi, Director of the Policy and Governance Department; and Salem Issa Al Hammadi, Director of Operations Sector Projects, along with a number of officials from both sides.

The visiting officials were briefed how the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority has been managing the border crossings in the Emirate, the work mechanism of the Organizational Committee of border crossings and points, leveraging modern technologies in customs operations and customs inspection, in addition to the methodology for qualifying young national resources and preparing leaders.

During a visit meeting, Khatm Melaha border crossing’s unit managers and heads of departments gave a presentation for the updates and studies on the development of the port, the work mechanism and the most prominent initiatives, achievements and implemented activities.

Afterwards, the delegation had a field trip for examining the separately-built entry and exit paths of vehicles and trucks, in addition to the technical support building equipped with the latest inspection equipment and systems, the operations room of the customs port, and the customer happiness center in the customs operations building, which completes thousands of customs data monthly and operates around the clock, seven days a week.

Customs Action Plan

His Excellency Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Raisi stressed that this meeting is part of the joint efforts to enhance strategic cooperation between all government agencies concerned with customs affairs, and aimed at exchanging experiences, transferring and sharing knowledge for the public interest, looking ahead for customs work at the state level. It is also helpful in developing the provided services through developing common future visions, and how to facilitate all customs procedures for customers.

The meeting also explored relevant potential cooperation opportunities, based on the desire of the Khatm Melaha Customs Centre to transfer its expertise and leading experiences in the field of managing land ports and customs operations, given that it is one of the distinguished land border crossings nationwide, due to its highest-level specialized and qualified national resources, in addition to the advanced technical capabilities of the latest systems, programs and devices.

Pioneering Experience

The visiting delegation praised Khatm Melaha’s pioneering experience in customs work and its efficiency in providing the best services to those coming to and departing from the country, facilitating their procedures and ensuring the complete smoothness of vehicle movement through the port, which handles more than 380,000 passengers per month.

The delegation, also, credited the crossing for highly-efficient advanced systems used in inspections, customs clearance, capabilities and world-class operational procedures, which enhances the flow of goods and the movement of intra-trade with the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

At the end of the visit, commemorative shields were exchanged and the delegation was presented with a copy of the book of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, “Sard al-Dhat” ("Narrative of the Self").

The visiting delegation expressed their happiness with this valuable gift as an important historical book, an enrichment for the Arab library, and a cultural and intellectual reference.

