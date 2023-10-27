Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE). The MoU establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation between the two parties to support all programs, initiatives, and projects aimed at fostering and advancing Emirati talent within the private sector.

The MoU outlines a shared commitment to support various programs and projects that train and recruit Emirati nationals in the private sector. It encompasses organising meetings and awareness workshops, as well as publishing educational newsletters to increase the integration of UAE talent in the private sector. In addition, it fosters a nurturing environment to enhance capabilities and increase knowledge that can benefit the Abu Dhabi job market.

As a part of this MoU, the Abu Dhabi Chamber and DGE will also establish joint working groups to address business community challenges and work towards improving the recruitment process through the Mawaheb Talent Hub.

Moreover, the Abu Dhabi Chamber will conduct a series of joint workshops to acquaint private sector employees with the services, policies, and initiatives of the DGE. The Chamber will also encourage its members to participate in these Emiratisation initiatives and launch programmes geared towards developing and training national staff, aligning them with the demands of the private sector.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Chamber is dedicated to nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit among the younger generation and future entrepreneurs. We continuously motivate them to be part of the business community and foster creativity, excellence, leadership, and innovation in the job market. We also support them in addressing challenges and solidifying their pivotal role in driving sustainable economic development.”

Al Qubaisi added: “The MoU reflects our commitment to cooperating with various parties to create job opportunities for Emirati nationals in the private sector and enhance their awareness of the importance of being part of the sector. It also demonstrates our commitment to encouraging companies to achieve Emiratisation goals to drive the growth of the business community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Her Excellency Amal Al Jaberi, DGE representative on Human Resources and Talent Affairs, remarked: "The strategic significance of this partnership is immense, as it supports human capital development and empowers future Emirati generations to achieve their career aspirations.”

She added: “This collaboration aligns with Mawaheb’s primary mission to prepare UAE nationals for the requirements and needs of the job market through specialised workshops and knowledge enrichment programs. It also aligns with the Department of Government Enablement’s commitment to elevating UAE nationals’ capabilities and enabling their success in advancing our Emirate’s growth."

Under the terms of the MoU, DGE will facilitate the placement of appropriate candidates through its Mawaheb Hub, offer training to job seekers and organise open employment days. Additionally, it provides resources for the Chamber’s members to use the unified recruitment platform and share reports on companies’ performance, results, and cooperation levels.

