Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (“ADCP”), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, has announced a strategic investment in leading private investor Ardian’s Secondaries Fund IX (“ASF IX”).

ADCP’s investment in ASF IX aligns with the Abu Dhabi-based investor’s mandate to support the development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) as an international financial centre. As part of the partnership, Ardian, which already has a presence in ADGM, has committed to scale its team within the market.

Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners said in a joint statement: “Ardian is a leading private markets firm and an important part of Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem, so we are excited to be forging this new partnership. As a long-term partner across Abu Dhabi, we know the Ardian team and institution well, and we understand the value of the resources and expertise the firm is bringing to ADGM as it continues to scale here. The pace at which the world’s leading investors such as Ardian are growing in Abu Dhabi underlines the attractiveness of ADGM as an international financial centre.”

Yacine Zarrouk, Managing Director and Co-Head of Ardian Abu Dhabi, added: “We are pleased to have established such a mutually beneficial partnership with ADCP and to thrive within the rewarding ecosystem at ADGM. With our dedicated Secondaries investors professionals in Abu Dhabi, we are delighted to have enabled ADCP access to ASF IX, and with it to one of the world’s largest Secondaries & Primaries platform. We look forward to continuing to build enduring relationships with quality investors in the region and provide deep and differentiated value.”

Since inception in 2019, ADCP has launched over 25 partnerships with global asset managers and companies, as part of their continued growth in ADGM.

Ardian opened its office at ADGM in January 2023, which provides proximity to investors and serves as a gateway for deployment, fundraising and serving portfolio companies in the Gulf. Ardian has a growing team of investment professionals in Abu Dhabi focused on deploying capital across the region.

About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Limited

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in April 2019 and is a US$1.65 billion joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners’ investment mandate is to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that would benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the ADGM. With a sector-agnostic investment strategy, the company seeks to contribute to the economic diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. For more information, please visit www.adcatalystpartners.com

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $22 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, four early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities, as well as a series of co-investment vehicles, SPVs and continuation funds. Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae

About Alpha Wave

Alpha Wave is a global investment company with three main verticals; private equity, private credit, and public markets. It is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury. In private equity, Alpha Wave’s objective is to invest in best-in-class growth stage companies and endeavors to be helpful, long-term partners to the founders. In credit, Alpha Wave seeks to originate or participate in private loans for companies looking for funding solutions. In public markets, the aim is an uncorrelated return stream focused on special situations.

Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com

About Ardian

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $160bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,560 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients’ differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian’s main shareholding group is its employees and we place great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 1,050+ employees, spread across 19 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Middle East are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility. At Ardian we invest all of ourselves in building companies that last.

www.ardian.com

