Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners ("ADCP"), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global established to promote the growth and development of Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), today announced its commitment to Bain Capital’s latest flagship private equity fund.

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital has built a 40-year track record as a pioneer in institutional private investing, managing over $205 billion across multiple asset classes and geographies. The firm invests across four core sectors—Healthcare, Industrials, Technology, and Financial & Business Services—driving operational improvements to unlock transformational change.

ADCP's investment reflects its strategy of backing world-class asset managers with exceptional track records. The partnership supports Bain Capital’s broader strategy in the Middle East, which includes capital formation, scaling portfolio companies across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare and technology, and evaluating selective co-investment opportunities in the region.

Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi, Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions, said: “Bain Capital has built a top-tier investment platform on a strong heritage of private equity investing, with a proven track record of performance across market cycles. We're pleased to support their growing presence in the region as they pursue compelling opportunities that align with our vision for ADGM's development.”

David Gross, Bain Capital Managing Partner said: "We see tremendous opportunity in the region, and are excited to work alongside ADCP, who shares our long-term approach to value creation. We are looking forward to a productive partnership ahead.”

The partnership adds a global investment firm with specialized sector capabilities and cross-border deal execution expertise to the ADCP portfolio, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for world-class alternative asset management.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,900 employees, and approximately $215 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP) is a strategic investment platform that selectively partners with global and regional investment institutions seeking to establish a presence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Structured as a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, ADCP manages a fund of over $2 billion and a portfolio of more than 30 investment partnerships with world-class firms committed to the long-term growth and success of ADGM. ADCP’s mandate is to support the development of ADGM’s ecosystem while remaining commercially driven in its investment approach. The platform combines capital deployment with hands-on operational support to create high-impact partnerships. For more information, please visit www.adcatalystpartners.com.

About Mubadala Capital:

Mubadala Capital is a global alternative asset management platform that manages, advises and administers for clients and limited partners over $430 billion in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships. A subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala Capital combines the scale and stability of sovereign ownership with the agility and focus of a performance-driven global alternative asset management firm. Mubadala Capital's wholly owned businesses invest across multiple asset classes and geographies, including private equity, special opportunities with a focus on Brazil, and other alternative investments. Additionally, Mubadala Capital maintains a portfolio of strategic businesses and partnerships in private wealth, credit, insurance and real estate, amongst other areas. Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 professionals across 5 offices – Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio de Janeiro – and serves as a partner of choice to institutional and private investors seeking differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes. For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae.

About Alpha Wave:

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that manages a variety of partnerships that separately focus on three main verticals: private equity (venture and growth), credit, and public markets. Alpha Wave is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury. Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com

