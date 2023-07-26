Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (“ADCP”), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, with the mandate to support the development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), today announced its partnership with A.P. Moller Capital P/S (“A.P. Moller Capital”), a value-add infrastructure fund manager focused on high growth markets, and part of the A.P. Moller Group.

This new investment in A.P. Moller Capital’s Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II (“EMIF II”) reinforces ADCP’s commitment to the development of the institutional financial ecosystem from its headquarters at the ADGM, and creates a partnership with a leading global infrastructure and logistics investor and operator. With this partnership, A.P. Moller Capital strengthens its commitment to the region, leading to potential growth opportunities in the years ahead.

A.P. Moller Capital strategically focuses on, among other areas, opportunities in upper middle market infrastructure investments in sectors such as transportation and renewable energy across the asset lifecycle, from greenfield developments to brownfield assets with growth opportunities.

As part of the A.P. Moller Group, A.P. Moller Capital benefits from over a century of knowledge, experience and insights the group has accumulated through investing in and operating scaled assets in logistics and transportation in diverse markets around the globe. A.P. Moller Capital has built a highly experienced team which brings together investors with decades of experience in industrial value creation from within the A.P. Moller Group, as well as global private equity and infrastructure investment firms.

Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners said in a joint statement: “We are excited to begin our partnership with A.P. Moller Capital. The A.P. Moller Capital team are highly experienced investors in infrastructure in emerging markets with strong track records, and we are confident that they will add further global expertise, specialist capability and strategic relationships to the ADGM ecosystem. We believe there are many other potential areas of collaboration with A.P. Moller Capital and the wider A.P. Moller Group, and we look forward to continuing to build the A.P. Moller presence and brand in the ADGM.”

About A.P. Moller Capital

A.P. Moller Capital P/S, founded in 2017 and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervision Authority, is an affiliate of A.P. Moller Holding and was established to manage stand-alone alternative investment funds focusing on infrastructure in growth markets. A.P. Moller Capital develops and invests in businesses that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in its markets of operations while delivering consistent and attractive shareholder returns.

For more information, please visit www.apmollercapital.com

About Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Limited

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in April 2019 and is a US$1.65 billion joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners’ investment mandate is to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that would benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the ADGM. With a sector-agnostic investment strategy, the company seeks to contribute to the economic diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. For more information, please visit www.adcatalystpartners.com

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $20 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities.

Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae

About Alpha Wave

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that manages a variety of partnerships that separately focus on three main verticals; private equity (venture and growth), credit, and public markets. Alpha Wave is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury.

Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney.

For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com

