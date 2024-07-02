Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Seen App Ecommerce platform, an Abu Dhabi-based commercial brokerage, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the online shopping experience and provide essential training in e-commerce to members of the Council.

The agreement, which was signed by HE Shaikha Al Nowais, a Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Maitha Al katheeri, Founder and CEO of Seen App Ecommerce, signifies the commitment of both parties to support merchants, and advance the e-commerce landscape in the region bringing the online shopping experience to a new level of convenience and excellence. The signing took place at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in the presence of a number of officials from both entities.

HE Shaikha Al Nowais, a Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council commented, “Our partnership with the Seen App is consistent with our continued commitment to empowering creative businesswomen and female entrepreneurs. We actively encourage their growth and development by facilitating their entry into the dynamic world of ecommerce, and this partnership is one example of it. At the Council we’re very keen to provide an integrated and smart business environment to the businesswomen community. By leveraging innovative digital platforms, such as the Seen App, we provide them with access to innovative marketing and promotional opportunities. This is a priority for us, as it underscores our commitment to facilitating seamless business operations and fostering sustainable growth within our community. It also reflects our alignment with the directives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi towards expanding e-services and comprehensive digital transformation initiatives.”

Meanwhile, Maitha Al Katheeri, founder and CEO of Seen App Ecommerce, stated, “Our distinguished partnership with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is set to amplify the presence of women across all business sectors. The ‘Seen’ platform offers a comprehensive suite of services that will enable all merchants in Abu Dhabi and UAE to broaden their global reach. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering an environment that supports the growth and global expansion of businesses.”

As part of the agreement, members of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will have the opportunity to join the Seen App for free for the duration of one month, followed by 50% off the subscription fees after the trial period ends. Furthermore, in a bid to foster inclusivity, people of determination will receive a complimentary subscription to the app for a year, followed by a 50% discount on the subscription fees subsequently.

The Seen App has been designed to greatly enhance and facilitate the online shopping experience, with a focus on excellence in service and user comfort. The platform also specifically supports home merchants, people of determination, and local merchants, allowing them to market an array of products, including electronics, gifts, and handicrafts, books, office supplies, sports equipment, clothing, shoes, and much more.

Moreover, the Seen App will help promote products and services of companies and merchants and improve their performance experience. They will also provide a legal support services package related to ecommerce activities, as well as training services and workshops available through their educational courses on ecommerce, website management, and digital applications.