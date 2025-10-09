Agreements will pave the way for closer cooperation in civil aviation services between the UAE and Egypt

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) Group of Companies and Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation have signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding civil aviation services between the UAE and Egypt.

The MoUs were signed during a visit of a high-level Egyptian delegation led by H.E. Dr. Sameh El Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation, as well as other top officials of Egypt’s key civil aviation entities. They were welcomed upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi, by Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies GCEO, Mahmood AlHay AlHameli.

The first day of their visit, the Egyptian delegation was provided with a comprehensive briefing and tour of ADA Group of Companies as well as Zayed International Airport, Etihad Training Academy and Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre. ADA Group of Companies visited, included: Royal Jet, Etihad Airways Engineering and Maximus Air, showcasing their state-of-the-art facilities, aircrafts and the capabilities, which impressed the visiting Egyptian delegation.

On the second day of the visit, five MoUs were signed, establishing several strategic cooperation frameworks between Royal Jet and the Egyptian Airports Company, EgyptAir Maintenance & Engineering and Etihad Airways Engineering, EgyptAir Academy and the Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Centre, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) and EgyptAir Maintenance & Engineering, and Maximus Air and EgyptAir Cargo.

Among the scope of activities covered by the MoUs are airport development and management, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, air cargo and logistics, pilot and technical staff training, VIP and private aviation operations, air safety, and exploration on further joint collaborations within the civil aviation industry.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, said: “These agreements highlight the depth of the enduring partnership between the UAE and Egypt and reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing cooperation in civil aviation. They mark an important step toward unlocking new opportunities, strengthening aviation’s role as a bridge that connects nations and drives regional economic integration. With their strategic geographic positions, the UAE and Egypt are uniquely placed to enhance regional air connectivity and build a more integrated transport network across the region.”

“The signing of these Memorandums of Understanding marks a defining moment in our journey with our esteemed Egyptian partners,” said Mahmood AlHay AlHameli, GCEO of ADA Group of Companies. “It reflects our shared commitment to deeper regional integration, and sets the stage for meaningful collaboration, mutual growth, and long-term impact. We look forward to translating these agreements into action and building something truly significant, together.”

“This initiative exemplifies the strength of the bilateral relations between Egypt and the UAE and our shared commitment to building a future defined by opportunity, resilience, and strategic growth,” said H.E. Dr. Sameh El Hefny, Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation. “We are honored to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies in advancing aviation, logistics, and innovation – sectors that are vital to our shared economic growth and long-term prosperity.”

Among the distinguished guests present at the signing ceremony were H.E. Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman, General Authority of Civil Aviation, H.E. Mansour Al Mulla, Deputy Group CEO of ADQ, H.E. Dr. Sameh El Hefny, Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, H.E. Essam El Deen Ashour, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, Amani Metwali Abdelrahman Undersecretary of the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Captain Ahmed Adel, Egypt Air Holding Company. The signing was preceded by a Majlis session and followed by a ceremonial lunch.

“The signing of five Memorandums of Understanding highlights the depth of the strategic and fraternal relations between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. H.E. Essam Ashour, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, stated. “This step reflects the strong political will of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to move forward towards a fruitful partnership that strengthens mutual interests and serves the peoples of both countries.”

“With the rapidly changing demands and expectations of travelers from all over the world, these new agreements between the UAE and Egypt will certainly help in further enhancing civil aviation services capabilities of both countries,” said Juma Al Shamsi, General Manager of Other Airports, ADAC. “This is indeed a significant development for the parties involved as well as for the customers they serve.”

The signing of these MoUs marks a pivotal step in advancing UAE-Egypt aviation collaboration, positioning Egypt as a strategic hub for ADA Group of Companies’ expansion and explores potential opportunities for cooperation in aviation, including aircraft maintenance, cargo, training, and air transport services, further strengthening the position of both countries as central hubs for aviation and air services across the region.

Notes: The five MoUs each involve different UAE and Egypt entities.

MoU 1 is between Royal Jet (UAE) and the Egyptian Airports Company to enhance luxury and private aviation services in Egypt and the wider region. This involves the development and operation of VIP and private aviation terminals in Egyptian and regional airports, management of private jet operations and business aviation services, and delivery of premium ground services for VIP clients.

MoU 2 deals with aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) cooperation between EgyptAir and Etihad Airways Engineering (Abu Dhabi). It aims to facilitate market expansion & knowledge exchange, industrial integration & technology transfer, human capital development, supply chain & logistics, and the establishment of joint MRO centers in the future.

MoU 3 sets a strategic cooperation framework between EgyptAir Academy and the Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Centre (ADA) to enhance pilot and aviation training capabilities. Among its initiatives are the preparation and implementation of basic (ab initio) and advanced (type rating) pilot training programs, exchange of expertise and technical supervision in training design and education, and shared use of simulators and virtual/augmented reality training systems.

MoU 4 involves GAL (UAE) and EgyptAir Maintenance & Engineering working together to enhance logistics and spare-parts supply services for Egyptian airports and airlines. The alliance will supply certified spare parts and components to Egyptian airports, airlines, and OEMs and implement end-to-end logistics solutions including transportation, warehousing, and distribution. It will also hold a feasibility study for establishing a regional spare-parts supply hub in Egypt to serve local, regional, and international markets.

MoU 5 is between Maximus Air (UAE) and EgyptAir Cargo, with the parties working to enhance air freight services, logistics capabilities, and regional market presence. They will embark on regional & global expansion initiatives, establish new cargo routes, create an integrated logistics network, and exchange knowledge and best practices to improve service quality and competitiveness.

