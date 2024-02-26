Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC( has announced that its popular We Speak Arabic series is available to Etihad Airways passengers through the airline’s signature E-BOX inflight entertainment system.

We Speak Arabic offers a dynamic and efficient approach to learning the Arabic language, with engaging episodes that take viewers on an immersive journey to enhance their linguistic proficiency while introducing them to Arab heritage. The series caters to learners of all ages and nationalities, empowering them to master Arabic as a language of knowledge, culture, and creativity.

The initiative allows passengers on Etihad Airways to enjoy the ‘We Speak Arabic’ series during their flight. The collaboration aims to facilitate the learning of Arabic for non-Arabic speakers through innovative digital content, fostering language skills and cultural understanding.

His Excellency Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of ALC, said: “This collaboration with Etihad Airways is a significant step towards advancing the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s mission to promote the Arabic language as a gateway to knowledge, culture, and creativity, expanding the reach of our educational content to benefit language enthusiasts worldwide. Offering our flagship We Speak Arabic series to Etihad Airways passengers serves to reflect Abu Dhabi’s central role as a literary and cultural hub and also helps promote the UAE capital as a tourism hot spot, given that several episodes of the series showcase the city’s iconic landmarks, rich heritage, and many amenities and attractions.”

Amina Taher, VP Brand, Marketing & Sponsorships at Etihad Airways, said: "At Etihad, we believe that travel should be more than just a journey from one destination to another; it should be an opportunity to discover, learn and connect. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language centre, and the integration of the ‘We Speak Arabic’ series into our award-winning E-BOX inflight entertainment system, reflect our commitment to enhancing the travel experience by providing our passengers with the tools to connect with the culture and heritage of the region. This partnership is a testament to our belief that language is a bridge to understanding, and it is our hope that it will open doors to new experiences and connections for all our guests."

Previously, the We Speak Arabic series was only available to audiences through short clips on the ALC’s social media channels, while the complete episodes could be accessed on the Centre’s website and YouTube channel. With a total of 23 clips and episodes, the initiative offers learners a comprehensive range of Arabic language lessons, catering to varying proficiency levels.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways was launched in 2003 as the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates and has evolved into a globally recognised international airline. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations.

In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, Etihad Guest loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time, and through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands including Airbus, Boeing, GE and Rolls Royce, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. This year, Etihad was named Environmental Airline of the Year 2022.

To learn more about Etihad Airways, please visit etihad.com.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.