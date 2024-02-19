Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) concluded its participation in the 31st New Delhi World Book Fair, which took place from 10 until 18 February in Pragati Maidan square in the Indian capital.

The Centre showcased its most notable initiatives and projects, including the Kalima Project for Translation, the Spotlight on Rights copyright programme, as well as various awards, publications, research grants, and more, highlighting its efforts to advance the Arabic language and enhance publishing, translation, and creative industries in the Arab world. The ALC also engaged in networking to invite prominent cultural figures to participate in the cultural programme of the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

“The New Delhi World Book Fair is a longstanding platform for cultural exchange, particularly between Asia and the Arab world. It is the ideal event to introduce the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s many programmes and initiatives to Indian and Asian audiences, highlighting the best of Arab thought, art, and creativity,” said His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC. “We look forward to the valuable networking opportunities our participation will provide, as we look to expand the scope of cooperation between the Centre and publishers, cultural bodies, and scientific institutions from around the world.”

Celebrating 51 years since its launch in 1972, The New Delhi World Book Fair is one of the longest running international book fairs, bringing together over 600 publishing houses from around the world to participate in a wide range of conferences and literary programmes related to publishing, offering participants a window into the publishing and intellectual worlds in the South Asia region.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.