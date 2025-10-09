Partnership Advances UAE Digital Economy with best-in-class traveller services across finance and smart transport.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding signed an MoU to advance the UAE’s standing as a global hub for tourism, fintech and sustainable mobility. The agreement reflects Abu Dhabi Airports’ drive to shape aviation’s future with innovative solutions that enhance passenger experiences and support the nation’s economic vision. It sets a framework to explore next-generation payment products, including stablecoin and digital-asset solutions for faster, more secure transactions, aligning with the UAE Digital Economy Strategy and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 by advancing the adoption of cutting-edge financial technologies and fostering a future-ready economy. Al Hail Holding and its group companies Index Exchange and Zand Bank, together with Xare, as the technology partner, will implement the project.

Under this strategic collaboration, the partners will work together on the design and deployment of a regulated digital wallet for inbound travellers, which will be piloted at Zayed International Airport. The digital wallet will provide visitors with a secure and convenient platform for cashless transactions, enhancing their journey through Abu Dhabi Airport while promoting financial innovation in the tourism sector.

In addition to financial technology solutions, the partnership will focus on advancing smart mobility and sustainability projects. These include the integration of AI-enabled systems, intelligent transport technologies and sustainable infrastructure enhancements to improve operational efficiency, safety and environmental performance across Abu Dhabi Airports’ network.

Speaking on the occasion, Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Airports are evolving from gateways into platforms for seamless digital commerce. Through our partnership with Al Hail Holding and Xare we will pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveller journey and redefine convenience, sustainability and financial access, while showcasing UAE as the ideal launchpad for a digital economy.”

Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hail Holding, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Airports on this forward-looking initiative. Together, we aim to create new opportunities that align with the UAE’s vision for a digital and diversified economy. By combining our expertise in governance, regulatory engagement and financial services with Abu Dhabi Airports’ operational capabilities, we will deliver innovative solutions that benefit travellers and contribute to the growth of the national economy.”

Milind Singh, co-Founder of Xare said: “Xare is thrilled to partner with two leading institutions to bring the future of travel commerce to life. By leveraging our unique tech stack—spanning instant onboarding, programmable payments, and merchant connectivity—we can unlock entirely new traveller experiences and monetisation opportunities across the airport and the wider city. This pilot sets the stage for a seamless, cashless journey from touchdown to take-off.”

The agreement establishes a joint steering committee to oversee project development and implementation. Abu Dhabi Airports will provide the necessary infrastructure, operational access and ecosystem integration, while Al Hail Holding will contribute governance, regulatory engagement and financial structuring, leveraging its network of financial affiliates including Zand Bank and Index Exchange. Xare will serve as the technology partner integrating wallet, payment, and partner interfaces.

This partnership advances Abu Dhabi Airports’ goal of making the Emirate a global pioneer in next-generation travel. From digital payments to intelligent mobility, the projects from this MoU aim to turn airports from simple transit points into hubs where technology, sustainability and hospitality meet, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a catalyst for the UAE’s digital economy.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

